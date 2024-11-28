Transforming mobility

HYDERABAD: Back in the early 2000s, booking a ride was still an in-person affair, or it involved searching for contact information in phone directories or flyers — which often went missing just when a cab service was needed. Fast forward to 2024, and ride-hailing has become second nature to anyone with a smartphone.
When you step out of your home, you instinctively unlock your phone and think, “Let me book a ride first,” without a second thought. Convenience comes at a price, though, with hefty commissions often burning a hole in your pocket — or in the driver’s.
That’s where Volta, a customer-centric, driver-friendly platform, comes into the picture. Founded by Shashikanth Kanaparthi in 2023, Volta seeks to transform how we think about ride-hailing by offering a solution that benefits both passengers and drivers.
When you hear about Volta, the first question that comes to mind might be, ‘How is it different from the giants already ruling the ride-hailing market?’ It’s not the discounts or flashy offers that set Volta apart, but its bold zero-commission model.
“Instead of typical commission-based structures, Volta offers a unique model where drivers take home 100% of their earnings,” explains Shashikanth Kanaparthi. In case you are wondering how Volta is going to survive, they are planning to introduce a new business model generating revenues on subscription basis.
And it doesn’t stop there. With a digital auto metre for accurate fare calculations, real-time payments, transparent pricing, and no surge pricing, Volta brings a refreshing change to the way people think about ride-hailing.
But wait, there’s more. Along with standard rides, Volta offers a 15-minute emergency ambulance service, an SOS button that’s available even when you’re not in a ride, and the option for eco-friendly electric vehicles.
Of course, offering a zero-commission model and putting drivers first doesn’t come without its challenges. Shashikanth says, “Initially, we faced difficulties, we had to convince drivers to join, educate users on the platform’s benefits, and make sure everything ran smoothly in a city like Hyderabad, all while competing with established industry leaders.”
To attract both drivers and passengers, Volta is doing things a bit differently. For drivers, the allure lies in the zero-commission model and instant payments, while passengers get the benefit of affordable and transparent fares. Plus, with training, 24/7 support, loyalty programmes, and flexible hours, drivers have more control over their schedules. “We also offer incentives like rewards and referral bonuses. Promoting eco-friendly electric vehicles makes the experience even more attractive,” adds Shashikanth.
To keep things running smoothly, Volta has partnered with OHM for electric cars, VARCUS for electric bikes, TEN for ambulance services, and ENJOY FRESH for delivery solutions. These collaborations help expand Volta’s logistics capabilities and ensure users get more comprehensive services.
When it comes to safety, Volta doesn’t cut corners. “Safety is our top priority,” says Shashikanth. “We work with Total Emergency Network (TEN) to provide a 15-minute emergency response time, integrate real-time ride tracking, perform thorough driver background checks, and provide round-the-clock customer support. Plus, our insurance coverage offers peace of mind for both drivers and passengers.”
Technology is also at the core of Volta’s operations. With cloud support via Google Cloud Platform, along with integrated security features like SOS buttons and document verification, Volta ensures a seamless experience for both drivers and passengers.
To stay ahead in the competitive world of ride-hailing, Volta plans to expand its electric vehicle fleet, enhance its use of artificial intelligence for route optimisation, and pursue strategic partnerships with local businesses. There are also plans for customer loyalty programmes, ride-later options, corporate bookings, parcel delivery services and exclusive discounts for loyal customers. “We’re focused on improving first-and last-mile connectivity, ensuring a seamless experience from start to finish,” says Shashikanth.