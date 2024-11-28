Transforming mobility

HYDERABAD: Back in the early 2000s, booking a ride was still an in-person affair, or it involved searching for contact information in phone directories or flyers — which often went missing just when a cab service was needed. Fast forward to 2024, and ride-hailing has become second nature to anyone with a smartphone.

When you step out of your home, you instinctively unlock your phone and think, “Let me book a ride first,” without a second thought. Convenience comes at a price, though, with hefty commissions often burning a hole in your pocket — or in the driver’s.

That’s where Volta, a customer-centric, driver-friendly platform, comes into the picture. Founded by Shashikanth Kanaparthi in 2023, Volta seeks to transform how we think about ride-hailing by offering a solution that benefits both passengers and drivers.

When you hear about Volta, the first question that comes to mind might be, ‘How is it different from the giants already ruling the ride-hailing market?’ It’s not the discounts or flashy offers that set Volta apart, but its bold zero-commission model.