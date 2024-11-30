HYDERABAD: Nee kaallani pattuku vadalanannavi / Choode naa kallu / Aa choopulanalla thokkuku vellaku / Dayaledha asalu…

As renowned actor Murali Sharma suddenly broke into the song Samajavaragamana, over 5,000 children in Gachibowli Stadium went absolutely wild. And when he applauded a little girl on stage for her portrait of him — and excitedly showed the artwork to the crowd — the archetypal cinema cop won our hearts. Murali Sharma, who was most recently seen in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and Devara I, graced ResoFEST 2024, hosted by Resonance — Hyderabad Centre. He spoke to CE about his life, struggles, and more.

Excerpts

How did you feel interacting with the children at ResoFEST?

I had been running around since morning and things were rather hectic. But just 15 minutes of being on stage in the childrens’ presence made me feel energised. That’s what made me sing a song for them. Samajavaragamana is particularly close to my heart because it gave me everything that I am today. I’m not one of those music lovers who just listens to music while brushing and shaving. I really soak in the music for a good three hours.

You’ve had a rather interesting journey, playing versatile characters in films. How has it been?

My journey was very, very tough. ‘Bad’ is the word. When I started my career in 1990, every single day, it was just constant rejection. But somehow, that didn’t matter to me. I was just rock solid, perhaps because my father kept saying ‘Aage badho, aage badho’. And his words still echo in my ears today, after all these years.

But there’s no substitute for hard work. People might come and tell you silly things like, ‘If it’s written in your destiny, it will happen’ or ‘If you’re lucky, it will come to you’. But I say, it’s all hard work. Destiny is what you make, what you do everyday consistently.

There is a beautiful line that I paraphrase — in a confrontation between a stream and a rock, the stream wins, not due to its strength but its sheer perseverance to keep flowing. It keeps on flowing till the rocks just have to give way.

So, that’s how obstinate you have to be. And I shouldn’t say I’ve been lucky or anything, but the right scripts and characters came to me. I’m happy.