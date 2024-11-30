HYDERABAD: Food has a unique way of providing diverse experiences, from international cuisines to traditional flavours. Each dish leaves its own mark, and NOHO at Jubilee Hills elevates this journey with an exclusive hibachi experience, showcasing the art of Japanese-style traditional cooking.

As we settled in, our meal began with a selection of cocktails and mocktails. The Hokkaido Mule, crafted with apple, mango sorbet, and galangal beer from the mocktail menu, was refreshing. From the cocktail menu, the Stone Fruit Side Kar was equally delightful, complementing the dishes perfectly.

To start, we enjoyed the Baby Spinach Salad, a wholesome mix of avocado, baby spinach, and nuts, tossed with just the right balance of salt and pepper. Next came the Sushi with Tempura, a dish so soothing it felt like comfort in every bite.

The Pan-Tossed Dumplings, served with crispy sides, were a highlight. The flavourful filling and texture were spot on. Moving ahead, the Chicken Wings, marinated in a delectable sauce and perfectly balanced with bold flavours, were irresistible. Another standout was the chicken served in rice crisps, a unique pairing that created a delightful contrast in textures.

For the main course, we indulged in Ramen, a flavourful bowl that delivered a true gastronomic experience. Each bite was an explosion of taste, leaving us wanting more.

To end the meal on a sweet note, we relished the Japanese Cheesecake, topped with matcha. Every crumb was savoured, a perfect conclusion to this delightful feast.

The ambience and vibe at NOHO complemented the food impeccably. The hibachi experience, available until November 30, is a must-visit for anyone seeking a unique and memorable dining adventure. Don’t miss out — grab a seat before it’s gone and treat yourself to this exceptional culinary journey!