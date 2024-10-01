CBI busts cybercrime cell targeting victims globally

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted a organised cybercrime network by arresting 26 people following raids in 32 separate locations in Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Visakhapatnam.

The illegal call centres facilitated the accused to target their victims globally. In a statement, the CBI said that acting on inputs, its international operations division registered a case on September 24 under Sections 61 and 318 of the BNSS, 2023, and 66-D read with 75 of the Information Technology Act of 2000 as part of ongoing Operation Chakra-III.

The CBI then conducted coordinated searches from the evening of September 26 during which it intercepted 170 persons engaged in ongoing online criminal activities across four call centres and seized crucial digital evidence and incriminating material like mobile phones, laptops, financial information, communication records, as well as Rs 58.45 lakh in cash, locker keys and three luxury vehicles. While 26 — 10 from Pune, five from Hyderabad and 11 from Visakhapatnam — of the 170 persons intercepted were placed under arrest, the CBI is investigating the role of the others.

“The cybercriminals were involved in a range of illicit activities, including impersonating tech support services and approaching victims, especially in the US, claiming that the victim’s systems have been hacked,” the statement said.

It added that the victims were convinced by the criminals that their identities had been stolen and that a large number of unauthorised transactions were being made in their bank accounts. The scammers told the victims that they were under the scanner of investigation agencies.

“The cybercriminals then induced the victims to transfer their bank holdings into new bank accounts given by cybercriminals in the guise of safeguarding their finances. In some instances, the cybercriminals intimidated the victims into transferring funds to them through international gift cards or crypto currency.

Extensive wrongful losses were incurred by the victims targeted by this criminal network,” the CBI said. It said that investigations into the broader network and on international leads are ongoing in close coordination with HSI (US) and other foreign law enforcement agencies.