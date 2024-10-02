New treatment XOGEN promises effective cure for hereditary hair loss

HYDERABAD: On October 1, which is observed as World Hair Day, Dr Batra’s conducted a session on Alopecia, a disease where bald, round patches occur on one or more areas of the scalp. With both boys and girls prone to it, the disease must be decoded and we need to understand how to care for our hair. Dr Akshay Batra, Vice Chairman & MD, Dr Batra’s Group of Companies, shares ways to cope with hair fall with CE.
Speaking about the session that took place, Dr Akshay says, “We have launched products which aim to cure hair loss, particularly the hereditary type of hair loss. Hair loss is affecting younger people in India too; before it was around people in their 40 and then 30s.
Now even 20-somethings have hair loss. Over the last four years, we have seen more people searching online about hair loss and treatments related to it.” He adds that his company has come up with a new treatment called XOGEN, aimed at curing hereditary hair loss.
“It is made of exosome, a tiny cell particle that is able to penetrate hair cells and fuel hair growth. The biggest advantage is a targeted treatment to hair follicles,” he explains.
Differentiating this treatment from other hair treatments, he mentions, “It is a targeted treatment and so there is use of medication or application of medicines on the follicles. The exosome reaches the hair follicles and the growth is 100 times more than any other treatment, making it most effective. It takes 45 minutes a session and we just need four to five sessions to complete this treatment.”
Regarding the simple hair care treatment one should follow he informs, “One is that your diet and hair loss are closely related because hair cells need constant nutrition. It is important to consume iron-rich and protein-rich foods. The second thing is to try and avoid any parlour equipment as much as possible because it damages your hair in the long run. When you use a dryer on your hair, use a low-heat hair dryer or use it in cool mode because that can also damage your hair follicles. Use a mild shampoo, especially the one which has the right pH value.”
When it comes to getting a hair transplant, Dr Batra advises that one must get a proper evaluation done first. “There are 40 different types of hair loss and there are multiple treatments for it. You need to find out what is causing your hair loss and treat it accordingly. These days there are very good medical treatments where you don’t have to undergo a surgical procedure. And a transplant is not suitable for all.”