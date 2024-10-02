New treatment XOGEN promises effective cure for hereditary hair loss

HYDERABAD: On October 1, which is observed as World Hair Day, Dr Batra’s conducted a session on Alopecia, a disease where bald, round patches occur on one or more areas of the scalp. With both boys and girls prone to it, the disease must be decoded and we need to understand how to care for our hair. Dr Akshay Batra, Vice Chairman & MD, Dr Batra’s Group of Companies, shares ways to cope with hair fall with CE.

Speaking about the session that took place, Dr Akshay says, “We have launched products which aim to cure hair loss, particularly the hereditary type of hair loss. Hair loss is affecting younger people in India too; before it was around people in their 40 s and then 30s.

Now even 20-somethings have hair loss. Over the last four years, we have seen more people searching online about hair loss and treatments related to it.” He adds that his company has come up with a new treatment called XOGEN, aimed at curing hereditary hair loss.

“It is made of exosome, a tiny cell particle that is able to penetrate hair cells and fuel hair growth. The biggest advantage is a targeted treatment to hair follicles,” he explains.

Differentiating this treatment from other hair treatments, he mentions, “It is a targeted treatment and so there is use of medication or application of medicines on the follicles. The exosome reaches the hair follicles and the growth is 100 times more than any other treatment, making it most effective. It takes 45 minutes a session and we just need four to five sessions to complete this treatment.”