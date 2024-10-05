Vegetarian’s haven

HYDERABAD: Makobrew Café has made its way to Hyderguda, offering a new destination for coffee lovers and fans of vegetarian cuisine. The café, founded by Manish Pallod, Gajendra Parakh, and Rahul Bokadia, provides a unique blend of rich flavours and a warm, inviting atmosphere. Following the success of their first location in Jubilee Hills, the team saw an opportunity to bring their popular café experience to the other side of the city, where quality vegetarian dining is in high demand. This new branch aims to cater to that growing need, creating a welcoming space for the community to enjoy.

The new Hyderguda branch of Makobrew Café isn’t just an expansion; it’s a thoughtful evolution of the original concept. This new spot beautifully embodies the founders’ vision of merging delicious food with a vibrant atmosphere. Set against a chic rooftop backdrop, it’s the ideal venue for everything from laid-back gatherings to special celebrations. Departing from the familiar Jubilee Hills menu, this location introduces a fresh selection of South Indian favourites alongside a range of North Indian dishes, promising to delight the taste buds of local food lovers.

Makobrew’s menu truly hits the mark. The Chilli Paneer, with just the right kick of spice and flavour, has quickly become a crowd favourite. The Malai Paneer Tikka, perfectly grilled in the tandoor, is another dish that people keep coming back for. If you’re craving something comforting, the Veg Alfredo Pasta at Makobrew is a delightful choice—rich, creamy, and utterly satisfying. For those with a sweet tooth, don’t miss the Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake; it’s decadently creamy and will leave you wanting another bite. These dishes are just a glimpse of what makes Makobrew truly special. Their Paneer Lababdar and Paneer Butter Masala, paired with butter naan, are simply extraordinary — rich, flavourful, and unforgettable.

Of course, coffee is at the heart of the Makobrew experience. The café’s signature Berry’s Coffee Tail, a refreshing mix of berry flavours with iced espresso, offers a unique fruity twist on your classic coffee. For purists, the Irish Cold Coffee and expertly crafted Cappuccino provide classic options that coffee lovers will appreciate.