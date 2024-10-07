TFDC conducts flagship event at Forest Trek Park in Chilkur

HYDERABAD: Telangana Forest Development Corporation (TFDC) on Sunday successfully conducted its flagship programme “The Evening, Night, and Morning Nature Walk” and a photography competition at the Forest Trek Park in Chilkur on October 5 and 6.

According to the press release, the Nature Walk took attendees through a lush landscape, showcasing the rich biodiversity, especially of the Deccan region. Participants got a holistic experience of the natural world, meandering through native flora and hillocks while deepening their understanding of wildlife conservation, the importance of coexistence and the preservation of the natural heritage, the release said.

During the walks, participants identified nearly 45 bird species and encountered notable moths, including the Tussar Silk Moth. Additionally, participants learnt about various snake species such as the Checkered Keelback, Olive Keelback, and Dumeril’s Black-headed Snake, along with important frog species like the Ornate Narrow Mouthed Frog, Burrowing Frog, and Indian Tree Frog.

TFDC also organised a treasure hunt and cycling event at Pala Pitta Cycling Park in collaboration with WWF India, Wild Telangana and VWolfs Foundation.

This initiative was a part of the ongoing Wildlife Week and Palapitta Festival celebrations, captivating participants and leaving them eager for more.