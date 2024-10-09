World Mental Health Day: Addressing burnout, promoting well-being

HYDERABAD: World Mental Health Day, coming up on October 10, is a good reminder of how important it is to take care of our mental well-being.

One issue that has become increasingly common in today’s fast-paced world is burnout—a state of mental, emotional, and physical exhaustion that can sneak up on us if we’re not careful.

Stress, in its normal form, is temporary and often tied to specific triggers. Dr Goutami Madiraju, MBBS, DPM, PGDPC, senior consultant psychiatrist at Renova Century Hospitals, says, “Burnout is when the body is no longer able to take stress as physical, mental, and emotional energy are depleted due to prolonged stress.”

The signs of burnout are often subtle at first. Dr Madiraju explains that physical symptoms of a burnout include headaches, constant fatigue, and falling ill frequently. Your emotional behaviour changes and you may feel fatigued, and this leads to irritability, disturbed sleep, changes in diet and lack of creativity.

Dr Mazher Ali, senior consultant psychiatrist at CARE Hospitals, adds that one of the biggest clues that someone is burned out is when they lose interest in things they used to enjoy. “Signs of a burnout may include feeling excessively tired and being unable to take sufficient rest even when given the chance. You may experience additional frustration or just feel as though you are overwhelmed by normal activities,” he explains.

A common misunderstanding is that burnouts can be fixed by taking a quick vacation or simply getting more rest. Both Dr Madiraju and Dr Ali emphasise that this isn’t the case. “Taking time off is a temporary relief. It doesn’t help burnout. We need to instead work on fulfilling our needs to be at our best as women, children and men,” says Dr Madiraju.

Dr Madiraju warns that long-term burnout can lead to sleep issues, frequent headaches, and a weakened immune system. On the mental health side, it can cause depression and anxiety. “Burnout leads to prolonged sickness and work-related absences, apart from affecting work performance. It even interferes with a student’s academic achievements. All this reduces the quality of life,” she cautions.