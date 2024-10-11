HYDRAA to take inputs from ‘Lakeman’ to revive lakes in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Relief and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) will soon start rejuvenating several polluted and encroached lakes in the city, with inputs from Anand Malligavad, known as the “Lakeman of India”.

To start with, HYDRAA will rejuvenate the Sunnam Cheruvu, Appa Cheruvu and Errakunta in Pragathi Nagar and the Kukatpally lake which have borne the brunt of rapid urbanisation.

Benagluru-based Malligavad is known for his experience in water body restoration, having successfully revitalised nearly three dozen lakes in the Karnataka capital. HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath plans to invite him to assist in the restoration of Hyderabad’s lakes by providing his insights.

HYDRAA had recently taken up a demolition drive in the catchment areas of water bodies in GHMC limits, razing unauthorised structures. The agency will begin the rejuvenation process by clearing debris from these areas. It also plans to study the ongoing lake restoration efforts in Bengaluru and Malligavad’s methods.

Recently, Ranganath held a video conference with Malligavad, who shared his experiences in lake restoration through a detailed presentation. The “Lakeman” explained how lakes filled with sewage were transformed into clean water bodies at a low cost, focusing on waste removal and water filtration techniques. He stressed the importance of community involvement in maintaining the lakes to ensure long-term environmental sustainability.

HYDRAA aims to implement similar low-cost strategies in Hyderabad, including planting vegetation along sewage drains to filter water before it reaches the lakes.