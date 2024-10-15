Hilarious chaos ensues as Dario Fo’s 'The Open Couple' returns to Hyderabad stage

HYDERABAD: “Don’t be silly Antonia. Come out, say something! What are you doing? Listen, maybe you are right, it’s my fault, but please come out. Open the door!”

Sitting on the commode and pouting with her mime-ish makeup, she simply won’t budge. Her waywardly husband’s numerous affairs have broken her heart and now, she wants to die.

She says in an exaggerated Italian accent, “I am taking a cocktail of pills. Mogadon, Optalidon, Femidol, Veronal, Cibalgina, 18 Nisidinetritate suppositories!” They engage in frustrated banter until he finally pulls her down from the window and she lets out a comedic “Ow!” And the mini-amphitheatre in Rangbhoomi is rife with laughter, courtesy this outrageous couple, who endear themselves to the audience for the next hour or so as they confront marriage, gender roles and societal expectations through razor-sharp wit, cold humour, and moments of vulnerability.

The Open Couple was originally written by Italian playwright Dario Fo and his playwright-actress wife Franca Rame. Interestingly, director Faraz Khan has brought the play—presented by La Compagnie Dramatique—back to Hyderabad after seven years.

Back to the drama: Upon being coerced by her no-name husband, ‘The Man’, played by the versatile Rohan Joshi, Antonia, played by veteran theatre thespian Vaishali Bisht, agrees to explore polyamory. Et voila, they become an open couple.

Oh, but what a tumultuous marriage. No mutual understanding but a classic case of ‘Mamma Mia, how the tables have turned!’ As Antonia raves on and on about her new, multi-talented, ‘professore’ boyfriend, her husband—Rohan brings to life Chaplin’s slapstick style more than ever here—gets comically miffed.

Antonia calls him out, saying, “All you want is to get possession of what is yours by law. If you could, you’d brand me on the bottom with a red-hot iron—like a cow!” And as if this raunchy humour doesn’t make our tummies hurt enough, Vaishali and Rohan suddenly break character and go at each other in Dakhni. At this point, the audience goes absolutely wild.