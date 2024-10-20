38 railway stations in Telangana to get modern makeover

HYDERABAD: Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), 38 railway stations across the state are set to undergo redevelopment at a total cost of Rs 1,830.4 crore, according to a release by South Central Railway (SCR) on Saturday. This project includes the redevelopment of key stations like Secunderabad, Hyderabad Deccan and Cherlapally.

Secunderabad railway station will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 700 crore, while Hyderabad Deccan will see redevelopment works amounting to Rs 309 crore. Cherlapally railway station, which is being transformed into a satellite terminal, has an estimated budget of Rs 430 crore.

The projects are designed to provide modern passenger amenities and transform these stations into growth hubs for the local population. The ABSS initiative was introduced by the Ministry of Railways with the objective of modernising railway stations across India.

While most stations are at various stages of development, techno-economic feasibility studies for Kacheguda and Lingampally stations are in the process of finalisation.

According to SCR, the redevelopment is based on a master plan that includes several enhancements. These upgrades will focus on improving the facades and entrance porches, widening access roads, installing clear and well-designed signage, creating dedicated pedestrian pathways, and planning parking areas.

In addition, the stations will feature improved lighting, landscaping, green spaces, and highlights of local art and culture, creating a pleasant environment for passengers. The initiative will also support the “One Station, One Product” scheme, promoting local crafts and products at railway stations.

Further upgrades include the construction of high-level platforms with adequate shelters, installation of high-quality public announcement systems, LED-based station name boards, improved waiting halls, user-friendly signage, and enhanced traffic circulation and intermodal integration.