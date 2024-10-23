Celebrating rich craft heritage

HYDERABAD: For over a decade, Jaypore has been synonymous with timeless Indian craftsmanship, beautifully blending tradition with modern flair. With their latest collection set to launch, the brand once again pushes creative boundaries, proving that heritage can evolve without losing its essence. Radhika Chhabra, the creative visionary at the heart of this journey, has helped shape Jaypore’s legacy.

“I’ve been with the brand for 11 years, and witnessing our transformation from an online boutique to 27 stores nationwide has been nothing short of magical,” she says, her voice brimming with pride. This new collection is more than just fashion — it’s a celebration of India’s artisanal roots reimagined for today’s world and ready to leave a lasting mark.

This season the collection is inspired by the rich cultural heritage of the undivided Punjab. She says, “Every season, our design team and I brainstorm on a theme that forms the umbrella under which all categories start designing their products. For this year, we wanted to capture the vibrant essence of Punjab—hence, you’ll see a riot of colours, Phulkari, Sindh influences, and more.” The collection is a tribute to traditional crafts, but Jaypore has made sure to keep things modern and accessible.

Radhika explains how the fusion of tradition and modernity plays a big role in their designs, “Women today love traditional crafts, but they also want something more wearable, easy, and modern. We’ve embraced that shift by adding fusion wear to our collection — something we didn’t focus on a few years ago.

Now, you’ll find lighter ranges that aren’t too heavy but still carry the essence of craft.” Walking through the new collection, it’s clear that every piece is thoughtfully designed, reflecting Jaypore’s deep respect for artisans and Indian craftsmanship.

One of the things that set Jaypore apart is its commitment to working directly with artisans. The embroidery, block printing, and weaving that go into their garments are all done by skilled craftspeople across India. “Everything is made in India, and we are proud of that,” Radhika emphasises. “For example, our Banarasi sarees come directly from Banaras, and our Chanderi sarees are woven in Chanderi. Even our block printers in Delhi have been practicing their craft for generations,” she adds.