Celebrating rich craft heritage

HYDERABAD: For over a decade, Jaypore has been synonymous with timeless Indian craftsmanship, beautifully blending tradition with modern flair. With their latest collection set to launch, the brand once again pushes creative boundaries, proving that heritage can evolve without losing its essence. Radhika Chhabra, the creative visionary at the heart of this journey, has helped shape Jaypore’s legacy.
“I’ve been with the brand for 11 years, and witnessing our transformation from an online boutique to 27 stores nationwide has been nothing short of magical,” she says, her voice brimming with pride. This new collection is more than just fashion — it’s a celebration of India’s artisanal roots reimagined for today’s world and ready to leave a lasting mark.
This season the collection is inspired by the rich cultural heritage of the undivided Punjab. She says, “Every season, our design team and I brainstorm on a theme that forms the umbrella under which all categories start designing their products. For this year, we wanted to capture the vibrant essence of Punjab—hence, you’ll see a riot of colours, Phulkari, Sindh influences, and more.” The collection is a tribute to traditional crafts, but Jaypore has made sure to keep things modern and accessible.
Radhika explains how the fusion of tradition and modernity plays a big role in their designs, “Women today love traditional crafts, but they also want something more wearable, easy, and modern. We’ve embraced that shift by adding fusion wear to our collection — something we didn’t focus on a few years ago.
Now, you’ll find lighter ranges that aren’t too heavy but still carry the essence of craft.” Walking through the new collection, it’s clear that every piece is thoughtfully designed, reflecting Jaypore’s deep respect for artisans and Indian craftsmanship.
One of the things that set Jaypore apart is its commitment to working directly with artisans. The embroidery, block printing, and weaving that go into their garments are all done by skilled craftspeople across India. “Everything is made in India, and we are proud of that,” Radhika emphasises. “For example, our Banarasi sarees come directly from Banaras, and our Chanderi sarees are woven in Chanderi. Even our block printers in Delhi have been practicing their craft for generations,” she adds.
The collection isn’t just limited to apparel. Jaypore has grown into a full-fledged lifestyle brand, offering a variety of home decor items, jewellery, bags, and more. “In the early years, we were known mostly for silver jewellery, but over time, we realised that our customers wanted more. When a woman comes in to shop for clothes or jewellery, she often wants to pick up something for her home too. So we expanded our range to include photo frames, cutlery, and other lifestyle items,” Radhika recalls.
Interestingly, the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in accelerating the growth in the home decor space. “During COVID, people were spending more time at home, and there was a huge interest in sprucing up living spaces. That’s when we expanded our home decor line,” she notes.
Jewellery remains a big category, and this time around, they’ve introduced a precious jewellery edit. “We’ve always been known for our silver and fashion jewellery, but now we’re offering pieces in semi-precious and precious stones. These are perfect for someone who wants to elevate their outfit without going overboard,” Radhika explains. And when asked about her personal favourite? “The precious stones set in gold — I guess I’m still a traditionalist at heart!” she explained.
What makes the collection truly unique is the attention to detail in every piece. From block-printed kurtas to Kalamkari designs inspired by aquatic life, everything is created in-house by a talented design and sourcing team. “Each print you see in our collection has been created from scratch by our team, and you won’t find these designs anywhere else in the market,” Radhika says proudly.
As the brand expands, it starts to carefully plan for upcoming seasons, often more than a year in advance. “We’ve already begun planning for the fall and winter of 2025! We collaborate closely with artisans, and some of the crafts take months to complete,” Radhika reveals, laughing.
The latest collection is a beautiful blend of old-world charm and contemporary design. Whether it’s the vibrant sarees, fusion wear, or intricate jewellery, every piece tells a story — one that is deeply rooted in Indian tradition but adapted for the modern woman. “At the end of the day, our goal is to create products that celebrate our rich craft heritage while making them relevant and wearable for today’s customers,”Radhika states.