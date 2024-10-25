Less than 15 per cent pets registered in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A majority of pet owners in the city are not coming forward to register their pets, despite the process being offered free of cost on the MyGHMC App by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Out of an estimated 80,000 to 85,000 pets in the city, only about 11,700 have been registered so far.

Among the 11,698 pets registered over the past two months, 10,864 are dogs, 520 are cats and 314 are other animals, including birds such as parrots, pigeons and other species. Officials emphasised that pet registration is mandatory for all pet owners in Hyderabad.

Article 51(g) of the Constitution of India allows people to legally own dogs, but the pet dogs must be registered with local municipalities. Owners are responsible for timely vaccinations and deworming schedules.

Pet registration holds owners accountable and helps authorities trace the owner in case of abandonment, officials pointed out.

Similar to an Aadhaar card for humans, pet registration establishes legal ownership, aids in tracing lost pets and resolves ownership disputes.

Serilingampally circle leads in pet registrations with 1,811, followed by Kukatpally (857) and Malkajigiri (765). Lower registration numbers were reported in Falaknuma (109), Charminar (136) and Chandrayangutta (154).

GHMC officials stated that two months ago, all pet owners in the city were urged to register their pets through the MyGHMC app.

This free and simple process provides pet owners with essential information, such as reminders about vaccinations and deworming schedules. It also offers updates on pet-related rules, socialisation tips, and the responsibilities of pet ownership, the officials added.