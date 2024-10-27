Hyderabad gets two more animal crematoriums

HYDERABAD: Two new animal crematoriums are set to open in Greater Hyderabad, for providing a dignified farewell for pets. One is located in Mahadevpur of Gajularamaram in Kukatpally zone and the other in Nallagandla, Gopanpally village in Serilingampally zone. With these additions, the city will have three animal crematoriums, including the first-ever facility in Fathullaguda, operational since 2022 and currently cremating about 35-40 pets monthly.

The Mahadevpur crematorium, built on 500 sq.yds, features zero-emission technology compliant with Pollution Control Board norms. The civic body will utilise the services of the agency for operation and maintenance of the facility for five years. It will charge pet owners Rs 2,500 per animal, and Rs 500 for low-income families and free services to GHMC when needed.

The Nallagandla facility, constructed by Raaga Foundation at a cost of Rs 2 crore, also spans 500 sq.yds. It includes a vehicle service with a freezer for deceased pets and a mortuary to keep pets if bought after sunset. Utilising a modern LPG incinerator, the facility ensures emissions are treated before release, and cremation takes 30-90 minutes. Ashes will be returned to pet owners after the process.