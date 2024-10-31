INTERVIEW | Colours of luxury with Kumar Varma

HYDERABAD: Lifestyle and architecture have become key concerns in today’s world, with people increasingly seeking unique, vibrant, and elegant designs for their homes. Reflecting this trend, Kumar Varma, Founder and CEO of Beyondcolor, has introduced a brand dedicated to premium plasters and textured paints that elevate residential and commercial spaces. In a recent conversation, he shared insights into the brand’s journey and mission.
How did you start Beyondcolor?
Beyondcolor was founded in 2023, inspired by the practical need for dependable partners in surface design. Many clients find it challenging to bring their creative visions to life. As an amusement and theme park professional, serial entrepreneur, and business consultant, I recognised a market gap that Beyondcolor could fill. Today, Beyondcolor offers comprehensive solutions that blend artistry, global material sourcing, and efficient project management, transforming ordinary spaces into extraordinary experiences.
What does the brand offer?
Beyondcolor specialises in bespoke surface design solutions that translate architectural imagination into reality. We offer an array of premium decorative plasters and texture paints crafted from high-quality materials sourced globally, catering to both residential and commercial markets.
With a touch of European elegance, Beyondcolor introduces a unique aesthetic to Indian interiors, emphasising luxury and durability. Our core values—craftsmanship, artistry, innovation, and heritage—ensure that each product is not only beautiful but also environmentally responsible.
What makes this brand unique?
Beyondcolor differentiates itself through a holistic approach that integrates innovative surface finishes, global material sourcing, and precise project management. Our commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly materials underscores our dedication to beauty and environmental responsibility.
By focusing on the ultra-luxury lifestyle sector, we offer exclusive solutions for high-end residential and commercial spaces. Additionally, our R&D facility continually drives innovation, while our focus on empowering local artists and preserving traditional craftsmanship sets us apart in the market.
What are your thoughts on a sustainable lifestyle?
At Beyondcolor, sustainability is a guiding principle. From responsibly sourcing materials to eco-friendly product options, we strive to reduce our ecological footprint while ensuring timeless, durable designs. Our goal is to inspire a shift towards a sustainable lifestyle that blends environmental responsibility with luxury and elegance.
How does Beyondcolor support traditional artists?
Supporting traditional artists is integral to Beyondcolor’s mission. We empower local talents by incorporating their artistry into our designs, preserving traditional craftsmanship, and providing them with a platform to showcase their skills. By collaborating with these artists, we create surface designs that embody rich cultural heritage while resonating with modern aesthetics. This approach not only enriches our offerings but also fosters positive social impact.
What’s next for Beyondcolor?
Our vision for Beyondcolor is to become a global leader in surface design. We’re committed to continuous innovation through our R&D facility, with plans to expand across India and internationally. By blending artistic essence with technical precision, we aspire to set new design trends that elevate human experiences. Our goal is to shape spaces that transcend the ordinary, making a lasting impact in the design world.