Telangana fire services rescue 777 amidst torrential rains

HYDERABAD: As heavy rains battered the state in the past two days, personnel from the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department attended several rescue calls and evacuated as many as 777 persons from flooded regions.

One of the many rescue calls was from Shirdi Sai Nagar near Kodad Cheruvu. Around 4 am on Sunday, the Fire department received a call about several people being stranded in their houses due to overflowing of Pedda Cheruvu following incessant rains. The fire personnel, who were already working on rescue operations in different locations at Kodad since Saturday night, rushed to the spot.

“There was a new township venture in the area and more than 400–500 people were stuck inside their houses,” Suryapet’s District Fire Officer Y Krishna Reddy told TNIE. “There were over 150 Gurukul students as well,” he added.

“With a team of 20 personnel from the Suryapet, Kodad and Huzurnagar fire stations, we started a rescue operation using a boat crew and rescue team,” he said.

By around 6 pm, the fire officers had rescued 450 people in the region and shifted them to safer locations.

In Mahabubabad, 100 persons ere rescued from Seetharam thanda in Dharmaram village.

By end of Sunday, the fire services department received 12 rescue calls and 10 emergency calls from across the state.