HYDRAA takes down unauthorised lollipop advertisements

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA removed unauthorised lollipop advertising boards from the central medians between Liberty X Road and Himayatnagar road on Tuesday night. Over 60 lollipops were taken down, as they were not generating any revenues for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Many lollipops remain on Masab Tank main road, KBR Park road and other main roads, where the advertisement boards have not yet been removed. GHMC Corporators have been raising the issue of unauthorised hoardings, bus shelters, lollipops, billboards and unipoles in GHMC council meetings.