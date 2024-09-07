Travelling is the best exposure to life

HYDERABAD: Blue skies, lands filled with greenery, and cool blue waters. Every place has its own beauty and is a symbol of happiness when one looks at such beautiful creations. Travelling across the world and making the best of each place that you go to is a dream come true for many of us. Most of us have a travel bucket list but Telugite Travel Vlogger Ravi Prabhu has outclassed us and inspired youngsters by visiting 195 countries in the world, with Venezuela being the latest one. CE listens to his recollections as a veteran voyager.

“The experience is phenomenal. You set some gargantuan goals, accomplish them, and it is always a cloud-nine moment. There is a deep sense of belonging,” says Ravi who runs a YouTube channel ‘Ravi Telugu Traveller’.

Revealing the real reason for his expeditions, he says, “I was an avid history, geography and political science student. When we’d study about countries and look at maps, I subconsciously started to nurse the ambition to travel, to experience things beyond these borders. From 10 countries it became 25 and then 195.”

Ravi believes that every place has something unique and interesting to offer. “What you see in pages versus reality is completely different. It doesn’t always have to be beyond the border; even visiting a temple in Assam is such a different experience. Even going to a market in your town that you’ve never been to could offer a unique experience. You can imagine how many such experiences I have to tell you about,” the traveller says.

But like any endevour, travelling has its fair share of challenges and so Ravi tells us about how he tackled the boulders blocking his path. “Some countries would not even give a visa and some countries would require a lot of documentation to get a visa. When they come across my travel history they think that I am a spy of some order,” he quips, adding that some countries viewed him through the lens of suspicion.