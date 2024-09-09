145 cases in eight months: ACB cracking whip on corruption

HYDERABAD: The cases registered by the Anti Corruption Bureau has increased from an average of 100 cases in the last four years to 145 in just eight months in 2024, ever since the Congress government came to power, under the charge of senior IPS officer CV Anand, who is now transferred and posted as Hyderabad Commissioner of Police. Anand preferred to go ahead with “trap” cases to avoid any conflict with socio, economic, and political biases.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Anand shared his experience in curbing corruption. One of the important measures he initiated was to prevent leaks within the department to further increase transparency and accountability of the ACB.

Anand also noted that in the past eight months, the government sanctioned prosecution orders against 86 persons involved in 72 cases. Observing that this is a very high statistic, the top officer said, “We have been personally pursuing the prosecution orders. I went to the Secretariat and also wrote to the concerned departments seeking permission to issue prosecution orders.”

Of the 145 cases registered by the ACB in 2024, 109 persons were arrested. Most of the arrested persons are government employees and more than 30 officers were from the revenue department, Anand also took action against corrupt cops.