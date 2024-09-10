13 held for cheating Bajaj Electronics of Rs 4 crore via UPI fraud

HYDERABAD: A 13-member gang was apprehended by the Cyberabad police for their alleged involvement in cheating a well-known electronics company of Rs 4 crore through ‘UPI fraud’.

The incident came to light after the firm, Bajaj Electronics, lodged a complaint across various police stations under Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates claiming that it faced massive losses in a series of UPI frauds and cheating schemes.

Some members of the gang, who were identified as natives of Rajasthan, visited different showrooms of Bajaj Electronics in Hyderabad and selected expensive goods. Then, they reportedly took a photo of the UPI QR scanner and sent it to their accomplices in Rajasthan, the police said.

‘Accused would seek refunds from bank’

The accused who were outside the showroom allegedly transferred the money to the company via UPI. Later, after delivery of the products, the accomplices filed a fraudulent complaint requesting a chargeback from the bank, resulting in a refund of the money while the product had already been delivered, the police added.

In a joint operation, Shamshabad Central Crime Station (CCS) sleuths along with KPHB, Madhapur and Narsingi police traced the gang comprising members aged 20-25 years from Rajasthan.

The police seized Rs 1.72 lakh in cash and electronic goods worth `50 lakh from the gang. Over 10 criminal cases were registered against the gang across police stations under the IT Act and various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).