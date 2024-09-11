Beats of spirituality

HYDERABAD: It’s Ganpati Bappa Morya all around the nation as people celebrate the 10-day Vinayaka Chavithi with all their might and happiness. While there was much excitement on day one to welcome Lord Ganesha, the second day is when the visarjan rituals commence and people dance to music and drum beats to bid adieu to Ganesha until next year. And they make sure to find the best bands and orchestras so they can enjoy the festival. Hyderabad’s band performance for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are grand as usual. CE talks to the bands that have been making this celebration special.

‘For Ganesh Chaturthi we have a special sound system’

Located at Pathar Ki Dargah, Lal Darwaza, Sri Venkateshwara Musical Brass Band Co has been playing music for over seven decades and are popular due to their unique style. Third-generation G Praveen Kumar, who is in charge of the band, says, “We started out 75 years ago near the Nehru statue and then shifted here. Since our grandfather’s time, we have been into brass band music which is usually played during weddings and celebrations. We also play this during julus for Bonalu, Ganapati and Sadar.” Praveen adds that depending on the requirement, groups of 16, 24 and 30 play in celebrations.

The pad player, whose journey began at the age of six, says that the band has a keyboard, pad, tasha, dhol, trumpet, among others, all of which were brought from Delhi and Japan. “We wear uniforms according to the occasion and play in all major temples too and in movies if needed. Recently, we welcomed CM A Revanth Reddy at the airport upon his arrival from the US. For Ganesh Chaturthi, we have a special sound system and also get artistes from Nagpur, Nanded, Amravathi and Solapur. Their beats are different from what we usually hear,” he explains, adding that around 10 vehicles are equipped with sound systems. “We do around 12 programmes a day, starting at 6 pm and ending at 12 am. The band members practice for two hours every day. On the second day, we play brass band music at Khairatabad Ganesh as a special performance for the festival. It’s been great doing this work for such a long time.”