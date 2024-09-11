‘Just want to create good content and win people over’: Niharika Konidela

HYDERABAD: What do we expect from a film? Or, to put it differently, what do you enjoy seeing on screen? Fights, comedy, drama — these are the basics, but what truly captures our attention is when we connect with the story, isn’t it? Understanding this core concept, Niharika Konidela, an accomplished actress and rising producer is known for her fresh and relatable stories through her production house, Pink Elephant Pictures. Her latest venture, ‘Bench Life’, is yet another example of her approach to storytelling, focusing on the everyday complexities and humour found in human relationships. Directed by Manasa Sharma, the story explores the lives of corporate employees.

Taking inspiration from her own life, Manasa Sharma said, “Initially, we heard that Sony Liv was looking for something targeting IT people. We felt ‘bench’ is a topic with a lot of fun and quirkiness, something that hasn’t been done on screen yet. Being a software engineer myself, I have seen firsthand how fun and ironic life can be when there’s a recession — people get fired, and the ones on ‘bench’ are the first to go. We thought this would be an interesting and fun topic to explore.”

Niharika opens up about the series, the balancing act of her multifaceted career, and her vision for the future with CE.

Excerpts.

Regarding the series, what inspired you to produce ‘Bench Life’, and what sets this series apart from other works you’ve done?

Rather than saying what made me produce ‘Bench Life’, it was a collective decision. When I discussed it with Sony, we realised that we were all interested in producing something in the IT space that dealt more with human relationships. I sat with my director, Manasa, and the writer, Mahesh, from the beginning; it’s not the other way around where the script came to me, and I selected it. This is one show that I’ve been involved with since its inception, working on the mood and feel of the show. What sets this apart is its relatability. ‘Bench Life’ is another such series with quirky characters and different types of relationships that resonate with viewers.