HYDRAA demolished 262 illegal structures in Hyderabad to date

HYDERABAD: After the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring Protection Agency (HYDRAA) came into force in July this year, as many as 262 unauthorised encroachments built-in water bodies, government lands, nalas and parks etc in 23 locations have been removed and 111.72 acres of land has been reclaimed till date.

HYDRAA has issued details of encroachments removal drives taken up and extent of land recovered on Wednesday. Over the past two months, HYDRAA has been actively demolishing structures built on the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones of various water bodies in the city.

More demolitions are expected to take place, as adequate staff and dedicated police stations have been allocated to HYDRAA. It is also being reported that the state government is planning to implement a new rule requiring a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from HYDRAA for the construction of buildings near the water bodies.

As per the report. HYDRAA authorities demolished as many as 54 illegal structures in Chinthala Cheruvu in Gajularamaram (3.5 acres), the highest number of removal followed by 45 illegal structures in Bum-rukn-ud-Dowla Lake, Rajendranagar (12 acres), 42 unauthorised structures near Sunnam Cheruvu (10 acres), Madhapur and 24 structures in Ameenpur lake and reclaimed 51.78 acres of land, 10 in Gandipet lake (6.5 acres).