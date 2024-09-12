New drugs can up survival rates in lymphoma cases

HYDERABAD: The first FDA-approved therapy for first-line treatment of Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) has been brought to India.

A new antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Polatuzumab combined with chemotherapy could be offered to patients suffering from DLBCL, the most aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), a press release stated.

Experts say that while DLBCL is a highly treatable and potentially curable form of blood cancer, mortality remains concerning, particularly in patients with returning disease (relapse/refractory).

Highlighting the percentage of people diagnosed with DLBCL, that is 30-40 per cent, who do not survive for more than five years and is reportedly worse than the global average, the release said that Polatuzumab is a first-in-class anti-CD79b ADC.

It targets specific proteins in lymphoma cells and delivers cytotoxic agents directly to the cancer cell, thus bringing hope to patients.

It added that the new drug combined with chemotherapy is now a preferred regimen for first-line treatment of DLBCL under the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology.

While discussing lymphoma in India during a conference on Wednesday, doctors said that around 25,000 new cases of DLCBL have been registered in India.