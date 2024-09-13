GHMC green signal for multi-level parking at KBR

HYDERABAD: The GHMC Standing Committee has given the green signal to Nava Nirman Associates to develop a multi-level smart (mechanised) parking facility at KBR Park (Entry-I) in Jubilee Hills on a pilot basis.

The agency will establish the project on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) for a concession period of 10 years.

To be developed in 405 square metres, the facility will have a total of 72 equivalent car spaces (ECS), around 20 per cent of which will be earmarked for two-wheeler parking.

The civic body has identified this location due to the absence or acute shortage of public parking facilities and the high demand for parking from the public.

The GHMC Standing Committee, which met under the chairmanship of Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi here on Thursday, gave approval for 14 other projects.

Nod for other projects