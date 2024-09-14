Dine like a Pathare Prabhu!

HYDERABAD: Does Bombil, Kolambi, Bhuzne sound unique and unfamiliar? These dishes feature prominently in Pathare Prabhu cuisine, a culinary treasure from one of Mumbai’s oldest communities. A special pop-up event brought this cuisine to life, led by the esteemed Chef Bimba Nayak in collaboration with Chef Pin.

The Pathare Prabhus, a 700-year-old community, are considered among the original inhabitants of Mumbai and are known for their cultural and historical contributions to the city. “Members of our community built many of Mumbai’s landmarks, such as the Mahalaxmi Temple in Central Mumbai, Bhau-cha-dhakka (Ferry Wharf), Gora Ram Mandir and Kala Ram Mandir at Thakurdwar, Prabhadevi Mandir at Dadar, Shri Ram Mandir at Kalbadevi, and Kirtikar Market at Dadar,” explains Chef Bimba. “Being Pathare Prabhus by birth, the rich culture of the community was a hereditary gift to us. The flavours and aromas of our food culture were always present in our homes.”

Chef Bimba, who has made it her mission to spread these flavours worldwide, began with local cooking classes in the early 1970s. Over the years, she has travelled the world, expanding her skill set and establishing herself as a leading advocate for Pathare Prabhu cuisine. This cuisine is a testimony to the community’s history, embodying a blend of Maharashtrian, Goan, and Portuguese influences. It makes extensive use of local ingredients like tamarind, coconut, kokum, and jaggery, which add layers of flavour to their dishes.

“Today, Pathare Prabhu cuisine is at a crossroads. With urbanisation and globalisation, many traditional recipes are in danger of being forgotten. However, there is a renewed interest in preserving this unique culinary heritage. Home cooks and food enthusiasts from the community, like me, are taking the baton forward,” shares the chef.

On a rainy afternoon, an amazing buffet awaited us, and we savoured appetizers like Paatvad (Aloo Wadi) and Bhanavle, a savory cabbage ‘cake’ spiced with cinnamon. Paired with a delicious and tangy Aam Panna, every bite was a delight. For the main course, we chose Chicken Gode, a rich chicken curry made with onions.