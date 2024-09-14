‘Immerse in the art of holidays’

HYDERABAD: Remember Beyoncé wearing a bodysuit adorned with over a thousand crystals along with flowing raffia trails? That’s by SHIVAN & NARRESH! They have revolutionised the concept of vacation dressing in India and have become synonymous with luxury swimwear and resort wear. Their blend of innovative design, bold aesthetics, and commitment to body positivity and sustainability has set them apart in the fashion industry. As they launch their Couture Series IV collection, CE speaks to SHIVAN BHATIYA, Founder & Head Designer, and NARRESH KUKREJA, Founder & Creative Director, SHIVAN & NARRESH. Excerpts.
Tell us about the collection.
With the SHIVAN & NARRESH Couture Series IV, the brand builds on the artistic vision of the legendary Hilma af Klint, delving deep into themes of spirituality and the divine. The series seamlessly blends bold and graphic approach with contemporary textured embroidery, crafting a couture language that is unique and free-spirited in the design realm.
What sort of colours and techniques were used?
The Couture Series IV unveils a vibrant new persona, featuring a striking colour palette that transitions from silky Sterling and playful Blush to bold Carmines, dramatic Inkly, and rich Jade. This series highlights contrasting embroideries, celebrating graphic motifs adorned with shimmering metallic and glass beads, bold pearls in various monochromatic tones and sizes, and intricate textures crafted from silk threads and organzas. It had a blend of couture techniques, including textile appliqué, hand-crocheted silk details, and 3D beadwork. The exploration of textiles extends to innovative handcrafted knits using silk and lurex yarns, creating captivating knit structures that are further enhanced by a luxurious finish of crystals and glass beads.
You had launched your flagship store in Hyderabad a few years back. How is it going?
We launched our Hyderabad store one and a half years ago, and it’s approaching its second anniversary with remarkable success. Engaging with the local clientele has been incredibly rewarding, as they have embraced nearly all of our categories. Our menswear and womenswear lines have both performed exceptionally well but it’s the couture that has truly captured the hearts of Hyderabad’s customers, followed by a love for our Homes category as well. Overall, the experience has been deeply fulfilling.
Can you share the story behind your signature style?
Our signature style is deeply rooted in our passion for art and travel. This influence is evident in how we draw inspiration from various artists and art movements, translating into richly artistic prints that become iconic for our connoisseurs. In our couture line, the bold graphic qualities of our embroideries reflect this artistic vision. Travel is a central theme in our designs, aiming to evoke the dream of an ideal getaway and immerse our clients in the art of holidays.
What were some of the biggest challenges you faced when establishing your brand, and how did you overcome them?
When we launched as a luxury swimwear brand, our biggest challenge, and opportunity, was the absence of an existing market. Creating that market from scratch was both overwhelming and exhilarating. We had to establish a complete supply chain, from sourcing fabrics to finding skilled tailors capable of handling the technical demands of swimwear. Additionally, educating customers on how to shop for swimsuits and adapting designs for all body types was crucial. Especially back in 2010, bold swimwear structures were not widely embraced, hence, building confidence in our audience and laying the groundwork for this new market was our greatest challenge.
Your brand has become synonymous with luxury and glamour. What has been your proudest moment in your fashion career so far?
One of the most significant moments for our brand was dressing Beyoncé for her performance in India. It was incredibly rewarding to see her choose our creation for her finale look. We crafted a bodysuit adorned with over a thousand crystals and adorned with flowing raffia trails, making it a true masterpiece. Seeing it shine on such a global stage was an unforgettable highlight.
For this festive season, what’s trending?
This festive season, focus is on easy-to-wear fabrics and tailored sarees that combine comfort with style. Expect beautiful colours, unique prints, bold graphic embroideries and ensembles that are not only simple to wear but also designed to ensure a quality experience.
How do you both complement each other in your partnership?
Narresh: My focus is deeply rooted in art, so I’m always thinking about colours, compositions, and painterly elements that we can incorporate into our designs.
Shivan: I’m highly detail-oriented, so I concentrate more on the bold cuts, trims, and all the intricate details that make a garment unique and distinctive.
What’s next?
You’ll see significant advancements from our brand in the home space, which has been one of the fastest-growing categories in recent years. While our women and men categories will continue to evolve, we’re placing a strong emphasis on expanding our presence in home decor.