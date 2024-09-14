‘Immerse in the art of holidays’

HYDERABAD: Remember Beyoncé wearing a bodysuit adorned with over a thousand crystals along with flowing raffia trails? That’s by SHIVAN & NARRESH! They have revolutionised the concept of vacation dressing in India and have become synonymous with luxury swimwear and resort wear. Their blend of innovative design, bold aesthetics, and commitment to body positivity and sustainability has set them apart in the fashion industry. As they launch their Couture Series IV collection, CE speaks to SHIVAN BHATIYA, Founder & Head Designer, and NARRESH KUKREJA, Founder & Creative Director, SHIVAN & NARRESH. Excerpts.

Tell us about the collection.

With the SHIVAN & NARRESH Couture Series IV, the brand builds on the artistic vision of the legendary Hilma af Klint, delving deep into themes of spirituality and the divine. The series seamlessly blends bold and graphic approach with contemporary textured embroidery, crafting a couture language that is unique and free-spirited in the design realm.

What sort of colours and techniques were used?

The Couture Series IV unveils a vibrant new persona, featuring a striking colour palette that transitions from silky Sterling and playful Blush to bold Carmines, dramatic Inkly, and rich Jade. This series highlights contrasting embroideries, celebrating graphic motifs adorned with shimmering metallic and glass beads, bold pearls in various monochromatic tones and sizes, and intricate textures crafted from silk threads and organzas. It had a blend of couture techniques, including textile appliqué, hand-crocheted silk details, and 3D beadwork. The exploration of textiles extends to innovative handcrafted knits using silk and lurex yarns, creating captivating knit structures that are further enhanced by a luxurious finish of crystals and glass beads.

You had launched your flagship store in Hyderabad a few years back. How is it going?

We launched our Hyderabad store one and a half years ago, and it’s approaching its second anniversary with remarkable success. Engaging with the local clientele has been incredibly rewarding, as they have embraced nearly all of our categories. Our menswear and womenswear lines have both performed exceptionally well but it’s the couture that has truly captured the hearts of Hyderabad’s customers, followed by a love for our Homes category as well. Overall, the experience has been deeply fulfilling.