No politics, hooliganism during festivals: Ponnam

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad District In-Charge and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar stated that anyone attempting to damage Hyderabad’s reputation or disrupt peace in the city during the festivities will face strict action. He emphasised that those spreading false rumours or inciting hatred through social media will be dealt with seriously.

“With Hindu and Muslim festivals (Visarjan and Milad-un-Nabi) being celebrated simultaneously, no politics should be entertained,” Prabhakar said. The state government has banned all political rallies during the processions. While there will be opportunities for political activities at other times, there should be no politics within the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda Police Commissionerate areas during the festivities.

At a press conference on Friday, held at the Hyderabad Collectorate office with Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand and Hyderabad District Collector Aundeep Durishetty, Prabhakar urged all political parties to cooperate for the success of the festivals.

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee and the Milad-un-Nabi Committee are requested to cooperate for the smooth conduct of their programmes. This is the first time in ten years that the Chief Minister has reviewed the festival arrangements, reflecting the government’s commitment. Arrangements for the idol immersion are set to begin on September 17.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand announced that Ganesh idol immersions will not take place at Tank Bund this year, following Telangana High Court orders. Immersions will be conducted at NTR Marg and Necklace Road instead. The high court’s 2021 guidelines prohibit the immersion of Plaster of Paris idols in Hussainsagar. The GHMC has made special arrangements for immersions at the new locations, with 18,000 police personnel, including 3,000 from various districts of Telangana, assigned to oversee the process.

The Khairatabad Ganesh procession will begin at 6:30 am and will be immersed at NTR Marg Road at 1:30 pm on Tuesday. Arrangements for the annual Milad procession on September 19, 2024, are also underway.

Anudeep Durishetty noted that the district administration has issued guidelines to ensure a hassle-free immersion, with tahsildars instructed to coordinate with relevant departments for necessary arrangements.