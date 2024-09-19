Hyderabadis appreciate art of pens

HYDERABAD: Writing becomes art when the handwriting is perfectly styled and praiseworthy. A simple handwritten note or letter can be cherished for a lifetime. And the pen is an instrument you use to write some of your best moments and sign the most important documents. Enter Montblanc, a brand that is known for its classic collection of writing instruments. It recently conducted the Art of Writing event, where Neeraj Walia, Managing Director and CEO of Montblanc India Retail Private Limited, took CE on a tour of the Montblanc boutique in Hyderabad.

“I have been with the brand for over seven years. My main work is to ensure the happiness of clients and engage them with beautiful craftsmanship stories of our products,” Neeraj says, adding that Montblanc has set up more boutiques and is growing on par with the market growth. “In the last four years, we have seen a boom in travel. We have boutiques in Delhi and Bangalore and have one in Hyderabad airport too.

We are evolving on e-commerce as well using Tata CLiQ as a platform,” the CEO further says.

Speaking about Art of Writing, Neeraj says, “At Montblanc, we celebrate 100 years of Maestro icon. We started with an amazing concept called ‘Inspire Handwriting’ because we believe that handwriting can strengthen people, making them more independent and competent so they can get back to writing in this digital world.”

He adds that the art is, however, not lost and that people are actually journaling more. “Earlier, our daily courses involved writing and now we do type but the essence of journaling is not lost but actually increasing day by day. We teach people how to write and engage better with handwriting. Our ace calligrapher and handwriting expert, KC Janardhan, holds these sessions in a way that has been structured by our training academy in Hamburg.”

But with the advent of social media, maintaining the importance of pens is a challenge. But Neeraj believes otherwise, opining that the younger generation, which is highly aware and knowledgeable, is coming forward to write. “The craze for fountain pens is increasing; the passion for art has remained. Every single pen of Montblanc has a beautiful heritage and story and people connect with that story. There is an emotional bonding. So, despite the emergence of the digital world, there has not been a decline in acceptance of pens. In fact, there is strong demand everywhere,” he says.

About the Montblanc boutique in Hyderabad and the writing instruments and accessories available, he says, “Hyderabad has always been a very important market for us. This city has a very beautiful and rich culture. And wherever you find a rich culture, you will always find art at the core of it. People here are ready to accept new art forms as well, with many collectors collecting these instruments and sharing their stories about their great-grandfathers buying the instruments years ago.” The CEO adds that the new generation is turning into collectors and appreciating the beautiful collections.