Move and groove

HYDERABAD: “Move fast. Quick, quick, quick! Now slow down. Form a circle and make contact.” We look at each other like a bunch of kindergarteners, absolutely perplexed at the instruction. Our first instinct is to connect the circle by holding hands but movement artiste Vividha Yadav isn’t on board, saying, “Think out of the box, everyone!” And that’s when the creativity flows out; we giggle to the person on our left and right, connecting index fingers, toes, elbows…well, this is just a smidge of Vividha’s Contact Improvisation and Movement Workshop, organised by Communities in 100 dance studio in Madhapur. And boy, it is a breath of fresh air right from the start.

As we 20 to 40-somethings, donning equally varied clothing styles, walk around the mirror-adorned studio, Vividha sits in a corner, folding her hands to a devotional song. Clearly, this is an art she respects immensely and wants to impact people with.

A movement workshop, yes, so warmups, yes. But not the boring ones you do at the gym. “Now, move your body like this to make circles in the air,” she says as she perfectly demonstrates. We all follow suit, looking like a bunch of squiggly lines and laughing at our poor stability, already feeling so comfortable with each other. The next moment, we feel all pristine standing in a row and lifting one leg like ballerinas; it isn’t long before we feel ready to set the stage on fire like a bunch of Bollywood dancers in Karan Johar’s next movie.

But we are there to push ourselves beyond defined boundaries of movement. We are put in pairs of two and one of us randomly moves our palms in front of the other’s eyes, directing them up, left, right, down and so on. “Move your body in those directions and partners, do not break eye contact,” says Vividha, who makes us switch partners as soon as we get comfortable. But with each person, the exercise somehow pans out in an amazingly unique way, bringing out an array of personalities and emotions in the process. We learn that ah, we don’t always have to jibber-jabber to socialise!