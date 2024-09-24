Rains lash various parts of Telangana

HYDERABAD: Various parts of the state experienced light to moderate rains and thunderstorms on Monday. Hyderabad also experienced intermittent heavy rainfall from early morning.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), the highest rainfall in the state was recorded in Nalgonda (61.5 mm), followed by Rangareddy (52.3 mm). In Hyderabad, the highest rainfall was observed in Saroornagar (40.3 mm).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) observed that two cyclonic circulations — one over the west-central Bay of Bengal and the other over south-coastal Myanmar and neighbouring areas — merged into a single cyclonic circulation over the central Bay of Bengal, extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level and tilting southwestward with height. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is expected to form over the west-central Bay of Bengal and surrounding areas within the next 24 hours.

The state will continue to experience light to moderate rains and thundershowers until September 29. The IMD has issued a yellow warning for heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 kmph until September 26 for the entire state.

Over the next 48 hours, Hyderabad will experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds (30-40 kmph). Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 31°C and 23°C, respectively. Surface winds are expected to be from the north or north-east, with speeds ranging from 6 to 10 kmph.