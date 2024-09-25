Snag-hit Tirupati-bound flight returns

HYDERABAD: An Alliance Air flight bound for Tirupati from Hyderabad was forced to make an unscheduled return to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Tuesday morning due to a suspected technical issue, believed to be related to the aircraft’s engine.

According to an official from the Airport management, flight 9I 877, carrying 66 passengers, departed from RGIA at 6.12 am but returned at 8.17 am. It was originally scheduled to arrive in Tirupati at 7.30 am.

Approximately 15 minutes before arriving at Tirupati, the flight performed a U-turn near Vontimitta in Andhra Pradesh, a passenger said.

A passenger, Mogulla Raji Reddy, who is also TPCC spokesperson, told TNIE, “The crew told us about the technical problem which necessitated our return to Hyderabad. After mild tension, everyone felt relieved upon touch down at RGIA.”

Raji Reddy bought tickets for another flight scheduled to Tirupati at 11.30 am. “It was announced that the refund will be issued,” he added.

RGIA to service six direct flights from Sept-end

The RGIA announced direct flights to six cities: Agartala, Jammu, Agra, Kanpur, Ayodhya and Prayagraj. IndiGo will begin operations on these routes by September-end. Flight to Agartala, will depart at 7:30 am and arrive at 10:20 am. Flights to Jammu will operate three times a week, starting September 24. Similarly, flights to Agra will run three times a week. Flights to Kanpur will operate four times a week from September 27. Services to Ayodhya will also start on September 27, scheduled for four times a week. Scheduled for three times a week, flights to Prayagraj will begin on September 28. GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker said, “By increasing the number of domestic routes, we are making it easier for travellers to explore India’s diverse landscapes and cultures.”