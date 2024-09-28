Bengal on a plate

HYDERABAD: Whether you are craving a comforting plate of Maach Bhaja (fried fish) or looking to indulge in a lavish Bengali feast, Sorshe, a fine dining restaurant in Madhapur owned by husband-wife duo Arijit and Ujjaini Mondol, can be the answer. The 68-seater restaurant aims to stay true to the traditional flavours of Bengali cuisine, celebrating its robust use of spices, mustard, and unique preparations of seafood, meat, and vegetables.
From the moment we stepped inside, we were greeted by a warm and inviting ambiance, with décor that combines vintage Bengal art with contemporary elegance. With murals of Kolkata’s iconic yellow taxis to dhunuchi nach, and soft Bengali melodies playing in the background, the restaurant evokes nostalgia for the City of Joy.
The highlight of the restaurant is its carefully curated menu that captures the essence of Bengal’s culinary diversity. Hyderabad’s food enthusiasts will not only appreciate the food but also the personalised service that this new Bengali restaurant provides. True to Bengali hospitality, the staff ensures that every customer feels at home, offering recommendations and providing insights into the heritage of the dishes.
The owners, passionate foodies themselves, have dedicated their time and effort to ensuring the authenticity of the food, sourcing key ingredients directly from Bengal to maintain the integrity of the flavours.We kick-started our tasting session with a quintessential starter Fish Finger served with kasundi the minced fish filling when paired with robust notes of kasundi hit all the right notes.
It was now Sukto’s turn to take us on a nostalgic trip. Sukto, a vegetable medley with badi cooked with Bengali spices is a part of a full course Bengali meal. Served at the beginning of the menu, its bitter after taste due to the use of bitter gourds makes it a great palate cleanser before one dives straight into bowls of fish and chicken jhols. We had Sorshe Mach and Katla Jhol with hot rice. The Sorshe Mach had a good balance of mustard flavours without overpowering.
The favourites of the menu were Luchi and Mutton Jhol. The not-so-spicy curry with fluffy flatbreads is God’s own combo. Simply delicious! We rounded off our dining session with Chatni, Papad and Payesh — just like a perfect Bengali meal. From the drinks menu we had ordered Blue Lagoon and Lady in Red, which we kept on sipping throughout our lunch.Whether you’re a Bengali expat missing the flavours of home or a local foodie looking to explore a new cuisine, this restaurant promises to be an unforgettable culinary journey.