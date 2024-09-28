Bengal on a plate

HYDERABAD: Whether you are craving a comforting plate of Maach Bhaja (fried fish) or looking to indulge in a lavish Bengali feast, Sorshe, a fine dining restaurant in Madhapur owned by husband-wife duo Arijit and Ujjaini Mondol, can be the answer. The 68-seater restaurant aims to stay true to the traditional flavours of Bengali cuisine, celebrating its robust use of spices, mustard, and unique preparations of seafood, meat, and vegetables.

From the moment we stepped inside, we were greeted by a warm and inviting ambiance, with décor that combines vintage Bengal art with contemporary elegance. With murals of Kolkata’s iconic yellow taxis to dhunuchi nach, and soft Bengali melodies playing in the background, the restaurant evokes nostalgia for the City of Joy.

The highlight of the restaurant is its carefully curated menu that captures the essence of Bengal’s culinary diversity. Hyderabad’s food enthusiasts will not only appreciate the food but also the personalised service that this new Bengali restaurant provides. True to Bengali hospitality, the staff ensures that every customer feels at home, offering recommendations and providing insights into the heritage of the dishes.

The owners, passionate foodies themselves, have dedicated their time and effort to ensuring the authenticity of the food, sourcing key ingredients directly from Bengal to maintain the integrity of the flavours.We kick-started our tasting session with a quintessential starter Fish Finger served with kasundi the minced fish filling when paired with robust notes of kasundi hit all the right notes.