Holistic wellness is paramount

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: New year brings forward the importance of holistic health, especially on International Mind-Body Wellness Day, observed on January 3. CE connects with experts who shed light on our collective mind and body well-being.

The interconnectedness of the mind, body, and soul forms the cornerstone of our overall health. Achieving optimal health is a multidimensional journey encompassing various facets of our lives. Dr Sri Karan Uddesh Tanugula, Consultant General Physician at Yashoda Hospitals, underscores evidence-based advice for a healthy lifestyle.

“First and foremost,” Dr Sri Karan emphasises, “Prioritise a balanced and nourishing diet. Scientific studies consistently emphasise the significance of a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. This not only ensures vital nutrients but also bolsters overall health, including heart function, immune strength, and weight management. Steering clear of processed foods, excessive sugars, and high salt intake further contributes to a healthier life.”

He continues, “Regular physical activity is paramount for overall well-being, encompassing aerobic exercises and strength training. Strive for 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise weekly, aligning with health organisations’ recommendations. Adequate sleep is vital for cognitive function and mitigating chronic conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular ailments. Aim for 7-9 hours of restorative sleep each night for bodily rejuvenation.”

Dr Sri Karan emphasises the pivotal role of stress management in fostering well-being. Chronic stress can profoundly impact both physical and mental health. Introducing relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or yoga into your routine can scientifically lower stress hormones and enhance overall resilience.

Maintaining a healthy weight is equally crucial in preventing various health conditions. Aim for a body mass index (BMI) within your individual recommended range. Achieving and sustaining a healthy weight relies on a balanced diet coupled with regular physical activity.

Regular health check-ups are indispensable for early detection and prevention of potential health issues. Scheduling routine visits with your healthcare provider facilitates screenings, vaccinations, and assessments of critical health indicators, enabling timely interventions and better health outcomes.

Avoiding harmful habits, such as smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, is paramount for overall health. Scientific studies consistently highlight the detrimental effects of smoking on respiratory and cardiovascular health. Similarly, excessive alcohol intake can lead to liver damage and various other health concerns. Quitting smoking and moderating alcohol consumption significantly contribute to improved health.

G Sushma

Cultivating positive social connections and nurturing emotional well-being have a profound impact on overall health, supported by scientific evidence. Investing in relationships with family and friends, engaging in joyful activities, and seeking support when necessary are pivotal.

The mind’s role in physical health is often overlooked due to the absence of recognisable symptoms. However, neglecting mental health can lead to severe conditions over time. Researchers emphasise the importance of prioritising mental well-being. Mental strength aids in stress management, rational thinking, self-esteem, life balance, and productivity.

G Sushma, Consultant Clinical Nutritionist at Care Hospitals, highlights the correlation between nutritional deficiencies and mental health. “Poor nutrition, excessive stress, alcohol consumption, lack of exercise, and high caffeine intake can detrimentally affect mental health. Addressing deficiencies is crucial as any bodily deficiency impacts the brain first. Lifestyle changes are key to fortifying mental strength,” she concludes.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: New year brings forward the importance of holistic health, especially on International Mind-Body Wellness Day, observed on January 3. CE connects with experts who shed light on our collective mind and body well-being. The interconnectedness of the mind, body, and soul forms the cornerstone of our overall health. Achieving optimal health is a multidimensional journey encompassing various facets of our lives. Dr Sri Karan Uddesh Tanugula, Consultant General Physician at Yashoda Hospitals, underscores evidence-based advice for a healthy lifestyle. “First and foremost,” Dr Sri Karan emphasises, “Prioritise a balanced and nourishing diet. Scientific studies consistently emphasise the significance of a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. This not only ensures vital nutrients but also bolsters overall health, including heart function, immune strength, and weight management. Steering clear of processed foods, excessive sugars, and high salt intake further contributes to a healthier life.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He continues, “Regular physical activity is paramount for overall well-being, encompassing aerobic exercises and strength training. Strive for 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise weekly, aligning with health organisations’ recommendations. Adequate sleep is vital for cognitive function and mitigating chronic conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular ailments. Aim for 7-9 hours of restorative sleep each night for bodily rejuvenation.” Dr Sri Karan emphasises the pivotal role of stress management in fostering well-being. Chronic stress can profoundly impact both physical and mental health. Introducing relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or yoga into your routine can scientifically lower stress hormones and enhance overall resilience. Maintaining a healthy weight is equally crucial in preventing various health conditions. Aim for a body mass index (BMI) within your individual recommended range. Achieving and sustaining a healthy weight relies on a balanced diet coupled with regular physical activity. Regular health check-ups are indispensable for early detection and prevention of potential health issues. Scheduling routine visits with your healthcare provider facilitates screenings, vaccinations, and assessments of critical health indicators, enabling timely interventions and better health outcomes. Avoiding harmful habits, such as smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, is paramount for overall health. Scientific studies consistently highlight the detrimental effects of smoking on respiratory and cardiovascular health. Similarly, excessive alcohol intake can lead to liver damage and various other health concerns. Quitting smoking and moderating alcohol consumption significantly contribute to improved health. G SushmaCultivating positive social connections and nurturing emotional well-being have a profound impact on overall health, supported by scientific evidence. Investing in relationships with family and friends, engaging in joyful activities, and seeking support when necessary are pivotal. The mind’s role in physical health is often overlooked due to the absence of recognisable symptoms. However, neglecting mental health can lead to severe conditions over time. Researchers emphasise the importance of prioritising mental well-being. Mental strength aids in stress management, rational thinking, self-esteem, life balance, and productivity. G Sushma, Consultant Clinical Nutritionist at Care Hospitals, highlights the correlation between nutritional deficiencies and mental health. “Poor nutrition, excessive stress, alcohol consumption, lack of exercise, and high caffeine intake can detrimentally affect mental health. Addressing deficiencies is crucial as any bodily deficiency impacts the brain first. Lifestyle changes are key to fortifying mental strength,” she concludes. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp