Beyond the selfie: Experts share tips to counter rising cyber security threats

HYDERABAD: In light of increasing cyber crime cases, especially on social media, KVM Prasad, DSP of the cyber security wing, shared important pointers on how to wade in the waters of social media platforms safely.“Picture this: You receive an Instagram message from a friend asking you to vote for them in a popularity contest or lend them money for an emergency. Do not click on any unauthorised links or make transactions! First, personally confirm with your friend if they sent you the message on Instagram,” he said.

Two-factor authentication

“Everyone should enable two-factor authentication. If you do not, hacking into your account becomes very easy,” he added.Someone looking to hack an account would first change the account password, or in some cases change the registered email, and enter their personal details. They would then easily enable two-factor authentication for your account using their details. Once they do this, they will get full control of your account and you can never completely get back your hacked account, Prasad warned.

Friend requests

The DSP said fraudsters can either hack your account or create fake accounts to dupe you. So stay alert on the friend requests you are accepting. Do not share any OTP. “After hacking into your account, they can misuse your photos and threaten to upload fake videos and images,” the DSP shared, warning that fraudsters can misuse your account for different purposes: suspicious cryptocurrency investment, cheating or extortion.

Safer to have pvt account

In light of the increasing cyber crime cases, the DSP said that changing the privacy settings of your account is slightly safer. “In a private account, strangers cannot easily access your images. They would also not be able to access your followers list,” he said.

Stay away from sextortion

Cyberabad DCP (cybercrime) Shilpavalli Koganti took to X and advised young girls to not share private photos on social media. “Once shared online, it’s no more private or secure,” she said.

“When someone asks for intimate photographs, it should ring a bell that it’s the modus operandi of a cyber criminal,” Koganti added.

Who should you report to?

As soon as you suspect you are in touch with a cyber criminal, immediately report to a cyber crime police station or on National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. “Most of all, inform your parents,” the DCP said.

