HAML officials study best track for Airport Metro line in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Metro Rail authorities have started studying the modifications suggested by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for the Airport Metro line recently and are fine-tuning the plans as per the suggestions made by the chief minister.

Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail Ltd (HAML) managing director NVS Reddy on Sunday held a brainstorming session on the suggestions made by the chief minister vis-a-vis Metro Phase-II proposals with engineering experts and senior officers of HAML and HMRL at Metro Rail Bhavan on Sunday.

The meeting deliberated on which section of the proposed Metro line — the Nagole-LB Nagar-Mailardevpally-Shamshabad Airport or the Nagole-LB Nagar- Mailardevpally- proposed High Court near Agricultural University — should be designed as a “through” line and which section should be designed as spur line. A spur line is a short branch line, which connects to the main line.

The other key issue discussed was regarding the extension of MGBS-Falaknuma by another 1.5 km to Chandrayangutta, which is on the Nagole-LB Nagar-Mailardevpally-Airport line and the development of an interchange station at Chandrayangutta for Airport connectivity to Old City. The complexities involved in creation of train reversal and stabling lines at Chandrayangutta in view of the narrow road width and the existence of a flyover there and the possible technical solutions were deliberated.

The pros and cons of adopting the same signalling and train control system and coaches of Phase-I versus the adoption of other signalling technologies and coaches, which are now available in the country was also discussed at length.

The need for flexibility and obtaining competitive rates by breaking the restrictive trade practices of existing technology and Metro coach suppliers, and at the same time the necessity to ensure seamless travel facilities for passengers transiting from Phase-I corridors to the new corridors were recognised and it was decided to discuss this issue with the domain experts while preparing the DPRs.

Similarly, the location of the new depots, new Operational Control Centres (OCC), feasibility of laying “At grade” Metro in some stretch in Mailardevpally-Airport road etc were also discussed to arrive at optimal solutions and to achieve cost reduction in Phase-II, as desired by the chief minister.

NVS Reddy instructed the senior engineers and the consultants to study the best practices of various Metros and the experience of Phase-I for the provision of better passenger facilities and maximising ridership.

He emphasised that the creation of adequate parking facilities at new Metro stations, last-mile connectivity, pedestrian facilities, space for luggage in the Airport-borne Metro trains etc., should be accorded top priority while preparing the detailed project reports (DPRs).

Chief electrical engineer DVS Raju, chief signal and telecom engineer SK Das, chief project manager B Anand Mohan, general managers M Vishnuvardhan Reddy and BN Rajeshwar and Metro Rail experts from the consultancy firm participated in the meeting.

Crucial matters

Pros and cons of adopting the same signalling and train control system and coaches of Phase-I versus the adoption of other signalling technologies and coaches, which are now available in the country was discussed in the meeting

