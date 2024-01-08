Inspector suspended for meddling in civil dispute in Telangana
The inspector is known to be involved in a civil issue regarding a land parcel located at Tukkuguda within the police station limits.
Published: 08th January 2024 11:29 AM | Last Updated: 08th January 2024 11:29 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: The three commissionerates have been taking stringent action against immoral officers. Officers under their radar majorly include the ones on the inspector level. Recently in Rachakonda, Pahadishareef inspector K Satish was suspended by the Commissioner. Reports suggested that the CP received a complaint regarding Satish’s involvement in corrupt activities.
The inspector is known to be involved in a civil issue regarding a land parcel located at Tukkuguda within the police station limits. Rachakonda CP conducted an internal inquiry which proved the inspector guilty and was placed under suspension. Meanwhile, transfers have become a major worry for the inspectors. Three inspectors within the Commissionerate limits – Kushaiguda, Vanasthalipuram and Uppal – were transferred recently.
Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp