Inspector suspended for meddling in civil dispute in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The three commissionerates have been taking stringent action against immoral officers. Officers under their radar majorly include the ones on the inspector level. Recently in Rachakonda, Pahadishareef inspector K Satish was suspended by the Commissioner. Reports suggested that the CP received a complaint regarding Satish’s involvement in corrupt activities.

The inspector is known to be involved in a civil issue regarding a land parcel located at Tukkuguda within the police station limits. Rachakonda CP conducted an internal inquiry which proved the inspector guilty and was placed under suspension. Meanwhile, transfers have become a major worry for the inspectors. Three inspectors within the Commissionerate limits – Kushaiguda, Vanasthalipuram and Uppal – were transferred recently.

