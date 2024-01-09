Check out Sankranti fashion in Hyderabad store

Vennapusala Ramya By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As we step gracefully into the new year, the anticipation for the first Telugu festival of the year, Sankranti, looms around the corner. The city’s fashion houses are bustling with fresh designs tailored for this vibrant celebration. To explore the intricacies of Sankranti fashion, CE reached out to fashion experts in the city.

The essence of Sankranti lies in embracing tradition through attire. Ethnic wear, with its myriad designs, fabrics, and intricate detailing, often poses a delightful challenge when selecting the perfect ensemble. Gaurang Shah, sharing insights on Sankranti fashion for both men and women, expressed, “As we step into the new year and approach Sankranti, the allure of tradition woven with contemporary sensibilities will continue to reign.

Sarees, an eternal symbol of elegance for women, are witnessing a revival of intricate Jamdani weaves this season, blending grace with modern appeal. Meanwhile, for men, kurta sets with meticulous detailing and effortlessly stylish designs are making a strong statement.”

Sankranti holds a special place for young girls revelling in the grace of half sarees. Discussing the various types suitable for this occasion, Gaurang elaborated, “There’s a delightful spectrum to explore: from the timeless grace of lehenga-style half sarees to contemporary fusions featuring skirt-like bottoms paired with a traditional saree pallu, or the chic drape of pleated skirts adorned with a beautifully crafted pallu.

This festive season beckons an exploration of diverse fabrics as well. Lightweight organza sarees are gaining popularity for their ethereal appearance and effortless draping.”

Men, too, have the opportunity to celebrate their persona with sherwanis, kurtas, and bundis adorned with intricately woven motifs. A blend of muted yellow and lavender, accented with hints of red, pink, and ivory, is gaining traction in men’s attire. Moreover, Gaurang Shah highlighted a resurgence of rich Banarasi silk sarees, renowned for their opulence and intricate motifs, adding a touch of regality to the festivities. Fabrics like linen, with their understated yet sophisticated appeal, are also leaving a lasting impression by offering comfort and style in equal measure.

Accentuating the significance of half sarees, Sangeetha Velu, a fashion designer, noted that fabric choices extend beyond the traditional cotton and pattu. “Apart from pattu and cotton, alternate materials like chanderi, chiffons, and georgettes with embroidered work are gaining popularity. Customised half sarees crafted from plain or printed running fabrics, adorned with borders, are also being embraced.”

“For the traditional festival of Sankranti, yellow holds prominence. Yellows, oranges, greens, and reds are the preferred colours. Bright shades of yellows ranging from various tones to distinct oranges like rust and Merinda Orange are common during festival seasons. Green stands out as one of the prominent hues favoured for these celebrations,” she added.

Regarding accessories, while Gaurang emphasised the beauty of simplicity with a touch of tradition through antique waist belts, delicate jhumkas, or statement necklaces, Sangeetha observed, “In recent trends, bead jewellery, along with gems and semi-precious stones, seems to be more prevalent than diamonds and gold. Customers prefer everything from semi-precious stones to precious ones like emeralds, rubies, and corals, often matching these stones with attire-specific beads, along with complementary pendants for earrings.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: As we step gracefully into the new year, the anticipation for the first Telugu festival of the year, Sankranti, looms around the corner. The city’s fashion houses are bustling with fresh designs tailored for this vibrant celebration. To explore the intricacies of Sankranti fashion, CE reached out to fashion experts in the city. The essence of Sankranti lies in embracing tradition through attire. Ethnic wear, with its myriad designs, fabrics, and intricate detailing, often poses a delightful challenge when selecting the perfect ensemble. Gaurang Shah, sharing insights on Sankranti fashion for both men and women, expressed, “As we step into the new year and approach Sankranti, the allure of tradition woven with contemporary sensibilities will continue to reign. Sarees, an eternal symbol of elegance for women, are witnessing a revival of intricate Jamdani weaves this season, blending grace with modern appeal. Meanwhile, for men, kurta sets with meticulous detailing and effortlessly stylish designs are making a strong statement.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sankranti holds a special place for young girls revelling in the grace of half sarees. Discussing the various types suitable for this occasion, Gaurang elaborated, “There’s a delightful spectrum to explore: from the timeless grace of lehenga-style half sarees to contemporary fusions featuring skirt-like bottoms paired with a traditional saree pallu, or the chic drape of pleated skirts adorned with a beautifully crafted pallu. This festive season beckons an exploration of diverse fabrics as well. Lightweight organza sarees are gaining popularity for their ethereal appearance and effortless draping.” Men, too, have the opportunity to celebrate their persona with sherwanis, kurtas, and bundis adorned with intricately woven motifs. A blend of muted yellow and lavender, accented with hints of red, pink, and ivory, is gaining traction in men’s attire. Moreover, Gaurang Shah highlighted a resurgence of rich Banarasi silk sarees, renowned for their opulence and intricate motifs, adding a touch of regality to the festivities. Fabrics like linen, with their understated yet sophisticated appeal, are also leaving a lasting impression by offering comfort and style in equal measure. Accentuating the significance of half sarees, Sangeetha Velu, a fashion designer, noted that fabric choices extend beyond the traditional cotton and pattu. “Apart from pattu and cotton, alternate materials like chanderi, chiffons, and georgettes with embroidered work are gaining popularity. Customised half sarees crafted from plain or printed running fabrics, adorned with borders, are also being embraced.” “For the traditional festival of Sankranti, yellow holds prominence. Yellows, oranges, greens, and reds are the preferred colours. Bright shades of yellows ranging from various tones to distinct oranges like rust and Merinda Orange are common during festival seasons. Green stands out as one of the prominent hues favoured for these celebrations,” she added. Regarding accessories, while Gaurang emphasised the beauty of simplicity with a touch of tradition through antique waist belts, delicate jhumkas, or statement necklaces, Sangeetha observed, “In recent trends, bead jewellery, along with gems and semi-precious stones, seems to be more prevalent than diamonds and gold. Customers prefer everything from semi-precious stones to precious ones like emeralds, rubies, and corals, often matching these stones with attire-specific beads, along with complementary pendants for earrings.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp