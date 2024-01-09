Wearable jellies: Melissa Shoes opens its store in Hyderabad

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Footwear is not merely an accessory; it’s a statement. In the world of shoes, where comfort meets style, Melissa Shoes has carved its niche, captivating fashion enthusiasts with its innovative designs and sustainable ethos. The story of Melissa Shoes which commenced in Brazil in the early 1980s, has now reached the land of Nizams with their recently launched store at Inorbit Mall. Initially focusing on jelly sandals, Melissa quickly evolved into a trendsetter, blending fashion-forward designs with eco-friendly materials.

At the core of Melissa’s appeal lies its commitment to sustainability. Unlike traditional footwear brands, Melissa manufactures its shoes using Melflex, a hypoallergenic, recyclable, and flexible PVC material. This unique material not only prioritises comfort but also minimises environmental impact, embodying the brand’s dedication to eco-consciousness. Melissa continuously collaborates with renowned designers and artists, injecting creativity into each collection. From partnerships with Vivienne Westwood to collaborations featuring the likes of Jason Wu and Jeremy Scott, Melissa Shoes showcases a diverse range of styles that merge artistry with wearability.

Ruchi Sally

CE gets in touch with Ruchi Sally, Managing Director, Melissa India to know more about their Hyderabad debut. “Hyderabad, with its vibrant culture and dynamic fashion scene, presented an exciting opportunity for Melissa. We believe in bringing our innovative and artistic footwear to diverse markets, and Hyderabad, being a major city with a discerning fashion-conscious audience, aligns perfectly with our brand ethos. The opening of our store in Hyderabad is a testament to our commitment to reaching and engaging with fashion enthusiasts across India,” says Ruchi, adding, “The Hyderabad store features a curated collection that spans our diverse range of footwear styles. From timeless classics to contemporary street-style sneakers, customers can expect to find innovative designs that redefine the boundaries of footwear fashion. The collection showcases the essence of Melissa, combining fashion, art, and sustainability, creating a harmonious blend of modernity and comfort.”

Hyderabad holds a significant place in the Indian footwear industry, boasting a thriving fashion culture and a growing consumer base with an appreciation for unique and stylish footwear, feels Ruchi. Talking about her favourite style from the brand, she shares, “It’s challenging to pick a favourite as each style is a unique expression of creativity and collaboration. However, I have a fondness for classic jelly shoes. They embody the spirit of Melissa with their vibrant pop colours, versatility, and the distinctive bubble gum fragrance. The jelly shoes have become an iconic representation of our brand’s playful yet sophisticated approach to fashion.”

The brand aims to continue collaborating with renowned artists and designers, pushing the boundaries of footwear design in the future. “Melissa is committed to promoting sustainability and innovation in the fashion industry, and we envision creating more stores that not only serve as shopping destinations but also as immersive experiences that reflect our brand’s values,” concludes Ruchi.

