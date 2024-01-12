Hyderabad among India’s cleanest, secures 9th rank

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC was ranked ninth in the Swachh Survekshan 2023, as per the announcement made by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu and MoHUA Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi on Thursday.

Apart from GHMC, Gundlapochampally bagged the zonal award for cleanest city in the south zone category with less than one lakh population, Nizampet bagged the award for the cleanest city in the south zone category with a population between 25,000 and 50,000 and Siddipet bagged an award for the cleanest city in the south zone category with a population between 50,000 and 1,00,000.

GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose and other officials received the award for the five-star GFC protocol. The city received a total score of 8,601.03 out of 9,500 marks.Hyderabad registered its best-ever performance since 2016, a marked improvement compared to the 10th spot in 2022, 13th in 2021 and 23rd in 2020. The city also bagged an additional four awards — five-star rated Garbage Free City in India; clean city in Telangana; first five-star rated city in Telangana of a population over one lakh and was re-certified as Water+ City (Water Plus city).

A total of 18 ULBs — Nizampet, Medchal, Peerzadiguda, Narsingi, Ibrahimpatnam, Shamshabad, Dubbaka, Nagaram, Yellandu, Turkyamjal, Bollaram, Huzurabad, Armoor, Ieeja, Ameenpur, Boduppal, and Bandlaguda Jagir –- have secured the top positions in their respective zonal-level categories.

These ULBs were declared winners based on an assessment of 90 parameters covering solid waste management, litter-free commercial areas, community-level composting, access to toilets, maintenance of PT/CTs, liquid waste management, citizen awareness, citizen engagement and innovations.

AP does well, no TN city in top 100

Three cities from Andhra Pradesh secured spots in the top 10. While Visakhapatnam bagged the fourth rank, Vijayawada and Tirupati stood sixth and eighth respectively, in the cleanliness survey.However, no city from Tamil Nadu featured in the top 100. Tiruchy was the first in the state at 112 while the capital, Chennai, got the 199th rank.

Additionally, Bengaluru came down to 125. The city ranked 43rd in 2022, in 2021, 28th, and in 2020, 37th. Of the 25 cities in the category of one lakh and above population in Karnataka, the BBMP stood third. The first and second positions were bagged by Mysuru and Hubballi-Dharwad.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: The GHMC was ranked ninth in the Swachh Survekshan 2023, as per the announcement made by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). The awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu and MoHUA Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi on Thursday. Apart from GHMC, Gundlapochampally bagged the zonal award for cleanest city in the south zone category with less than one lakh population, Nizampet bagged the award for the cleanest city in the south zone category with a population between 25,000 and 50,000 and Siddipet bagged an award for the cleanest city in the south zone category with a population between 50,000 and 1,00,000. GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose and other officials received the award for the five-star GFC protocol. The city received a total score of 8,601.03 out of 9,500 marks.Hyderabad registered its best-ever performance since 2016, a marked improvement compared to the 10th spot in 2022, 13th in 2021 and 23rd in 2020. The city also bagged an additional four awards — five-star rated Garbage Free City in India; clean city in Telangana; first five-star rated city in Telangana of a population over one lakh and was re-certified as Water+ City (Water Plus city).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A total of 18 ULBs — Nizampet, Medchal, Peerzadiguda, Narsingi, Ibrahimpatnam, Shamshabad, Dubbaka, Nagaram, Yellandu, Turkyamjal, Bollaram, Huzurabad, Armoor, Ieeja, Ameenpur, Boduppal, and Bandlaguda Jagir –- have secured the top positions in their respective zonal-level categories. These ULBs were declared winners based on an assessment of 90 parameters covering solid waste management, litter-free commercial areas, community-level composting, access to toilets, maintenance of PT/CTs, liquid waste management, citizen awareness, citizen engagement and innovations. AP does well, no TN city in top 100 Three cities from Andhra Pradesh secured spots in the top 10. While Visakhapatnam bagged the fourth rank, Vijayawada and Tirupati stood sixth and eighth respectively, in the cleanliness survey.However, no city from Tamil Nadu featured in the top 100. Tiruchy was the first in the state at 112 while the capital, Chennai, got the 199th rank. Additionally, Bengaluru came down to 125. The city ranked 43rd in 2022, in 2021, 28th, and in 2020, 37th. Of the 25 cities in the category of one lakh and above population in Karnataka, the BBMP stood third. The first and second positions were bagged by Mysuru and Hubballi-Dharwad. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp