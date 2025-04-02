Kajol Srinivasan: Fearless, funny & unfiltered

As Kajol Srinivasan gears up for her Hyderabad show, she’s bringing more than just laughs — she’s bringing sharp insights, bold takes, and a whole lot of honesty. In Freelance Feminist, she blends comedy with candid reflections on gender, society, and her own journey. Ahead of her show on April 12 at Aaromale, Film Nagar, she talks to CE about Hyderabad, comedy, culture and more.
Excerpts
What inspired you to create Freelance Feminist? And why did you choose that name?
I grew up wanting it all — a neurosurgeon-astronaut career, a fairytale romance, a billionaire husband, two kids, and flawless, ageless skin. I failed spectacularly. I didn’t mind pandering to the patriarchy if it rewarded me. Feminism came later, making me wonder — would things be different if I’d gotten male validation? Hence, Freelance Feminist.
Is this your first time performing the show in Hyderabad?
I’ve just done one show so far, and it’s still raw, still coming together. By the time I reach Hyderabad, the set should feel much smoother. I’m really excited! The early ticket sales have been a very pleasant surprise — definitely wasn’t expecting that so soon.
What’s your favourite thing about Hyderabad?
I love marag — mutton soup — at Biryaniwalla & Co., Banjara Hills, and I go as often as I can to have it with khamiri roti. Their biryani is amazing too. I also love the history and monuments of the city, and I once did a great city walk with Yunus Lasania.
Your comedy often touches on social issues and gender dynamics. How do you balance being funny while also making a point?
Some jokes hit just the right note — they make people laugh and think at the same time. Otherwise, I structure my set so the message is sandwiched between laughs. Freelance Feminist hopes to leave audiences feeling light and optimistic, but with women’s rights reversing instead of progressing, its message is crucial.
You started doing stand-up around 2018. What made you take the leap into comedy at that time?
When my mom was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, my world shrank — I was her sole caregiver. Trapped in a limbo and struggling with depression, I needed an outlet. I’d always felt the pull of the stage but was terrible at acting. Then a friend signed me up for an open mic…and I fell in love with it.
How do your Tamilian and Bengali backgrounds influence your comedic style?
My parents had a love marriage, but things were always rocky between both families. If I learnt Rabindra Sangeet, one side wasn’t happy; if I wore my grandmum’s Kanjivaram sarees, the other wasn’t thrilled. I absorbed both cultures as an outsider, so my comedy is observational, not emotionally attached.
Has your family’s openness influenced how you approach sensitive topics like sex and taboos in your comedy?
My mom was a social worker. When HIV awareness began in India in the 1990s, she actively educated students, openly discussing sexual health and safety. She never hesitated, even when her mic was cut in pious gatherings for saying ‘sex’. I was always encouraged to ask questions freely.
What have been some of the biggest challenges you’ve faced as a female stand-up comedian and how did you get through them?
At corporate gigs, they gently usher you out once your set is done, while male comics get to stay back for drinks with the predominantly male leadership, making us miss out on networking. Then there’s online hate. Female creators get flooded with misogynistic comments, scaring many away. Touring is another challenge — you have to book safe, travel during the day and avoid budget hotels. I’ve had drunk waiters try to enter my room at night. Standing my ground has worked so far, but maybe I’ve just been lucky.
Do you have any pre-show rituals like a lucky charm or a quirky habit before you go on stage?
I don’t eat out of nervousness. I just pace around and listen to music before the show and that helps me stay focused and calm before stepping on stage.