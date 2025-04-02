Kajol Srinivasan: Fearless, funny & unfiltered

What inspired you to create Freelance Feminist? And why did you choose that name?

I grew up wanting it all — a neurosurgeon-astronaut career, a fairytale romance, a billionaire husband, two kids, and flawless, ageless skin. I failed spectacularly. I didn’t mind pandering to the patriarchy if it rewarded me. Feminism came later, making me wonder — would things be different if I’d gotten male validation? Hence, Freelance Feminist.

Is this your first time performing the show in Hyderabad?

I’ve just done one show so far, and it’s still raw, still coming together. By the time I reach Hyderabad, the set should feel much smoother. I’m really excited! The early ticket sales have been a very pleasant surprise — definitely wasn’t expecting that so soon.