Swarg Vatika expands eco-friendly funeral services across Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Setting a new standard in eco-friendly and compassionate funeral services, Swarg Vatika, an initiative by Swarg Vatika Trust and the state government, on Tuesday unveiled several sustainable facilities in RTC Colony, Trimulgherry.

According to a press release, former MLA from Delhi Jitender Singh Shunty inaugurated a medical centre while Secunderabad Cantonment MLA N Sri Ganesh opened rooftop solar plants and an LPG-based crematorium. Additionally, Cantonment Board CEO Madhuka Naik launched a cast manufacturing facility.

During the inauguration, Shunty said, “True wealth lies in the impact we create, not in material possessions.”

Later, Swarg Vatika Trust president Surender Pal Singh noted that the trust, established 12 years ago under a public-private partnership, has invested nearly Rs 5 crore for the new additions, funded entirely through donations.

The release added that the medical centre offers affordable diagnostic, dental, physiotherapy and ENT services apart from generic medicines. The rooftop solar plants power the crematorium with 100% green energy. The cast facility promotes sustainable cremation alternatives, while the LPG-based crematorium ensures an environmentally friendly farewell. A new online platform launched on Tuesday will provide real-time updates, digital memorials and seamless funeral services, it mentioned.