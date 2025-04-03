‘Field staff key to steady electricity supply’

HYDERABAD: The role of linemen and artisans working at the field level in electricity departments is extremely crucial. No matter what decisions are taken by the government or the electricity management at higher levels to ensure quality power supply to all categories of consumers, the progress and reputation of the organisation depends on the work practices and behaviour of the workers and staff at the ground level, said Principal Secretary (Energy) Sandeep Kumar Sultania.

To meet the increasing demand during summer, over the past three months, new power transformers, distribution transformers and additional feeders have been installed to ensure a quality supply in Greater Hyderabad. Several meetings were conducted with the deputy chief minister, CMDs and at various times with chief engineers and superintending engineers regarding summer preparations.

Continuing this effort, it was decided to hold special meetings with field-level staff in all circles to prepare linemen and artisans, who represent the electricity department at the field level. As part of this, a review meeting was held here on Wednesday with all staff within the Banjara Hills Circle jurisdiction.