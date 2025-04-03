Simran Jat: Dance Freely, Feel Deeply

Stepping into Simran Jat’s dance class felt like entering a space where joy took over and worries faded away. As she brought her workshop to Hyderabad, she wanted people to dance freely, enjoy the music, and express themselves without stressing about choreography or perfection. For her, dance was all about feeling and having fun.
Excerpts
Tell us about your dance workshop in Hyderabad.
It was all about having fun! The songs I teach are based on popular demand from my Instagram choreographies, and I select them for different cities accordingly. I absolutely loved teaching in Hyderabad! The warmth and dedication of my students here hold a special place in my heart. Their enthusiasm keeps me motivated.
What is your teaching style like — do you focus on technique, expression, or just having fun?
All the things really depend on the type of song and choreography I’m teaching. I establish the mood of the class at the beginning. For instance, I taught Ang Laga De this time and since the song has so much meaning and emotions involved, it was very important for me to set the emotion of the class in the beginning itself. This made it easier for students to understand the song and the feeling. It got easier to then explain any technique wherever necessary, based on what the choreography demanded. And having fun is an all-time theme in my class. You should always have fun in class; it doesn’t matter if you got the whole choreography or not, but it matters to me if you have had fun. Even if you do one step in class with the right feeling and have fun in your element, I have won as a teacher because I could make you move the way you like.
What’s your favourite Hyderabadi dish?
I tried Mandi in Hyderabad and absolutely loved it. One of my go-to places here is Conçu, which a friend introduced me to, and I am completely obsessed. I have a sweet tooth, so everything there excites me, especially their tiramisu and strawberry jams. But, I’m always up for new food recommendations!
How did your journey in dance begin?
I have been dancing since I was a kid, but I never thought I would actually pursue it as a career. I always balanced dance with my studies, but over time, I realised a desk job did not interest me. My passion for dance was so strong that I wanted to do it for the rest of my life. It took me years to figure out the right path, but the realisation that I could make a living doing what I love was the best feeling. As a child, I often questioned my choice because I had no clear vision of where dance could take me. During my graduation, an internship made me realise that desk jobs were not for me since all I could think about was reaching my dance class on time. In 2021, I finally took dance seriously, followed my dreams and made it my life.
What’s one fun fact about you that most people don’t know?
I am very adventurous but also quite notorious. I love trying new adventures on my trips and always make sure to drag my friends along, knowing they love me too much to refuse. I enjoy the craziest activities with them. On a trip to Mussoorie, I was super excited to try the giant swing and made sure all 14 of them did it too. They keep saying they will never travel with me again, yet I always take them along. In class, I seem professional, but only my friends know the real me, full of unfiltered masti and wild ideas!
Out of all the choreographies you’ve created, which one is your personal favourite and why?
I have done choreography for the song Tattoo from ABCD 2, and it is one of my favourites. I have taught it in over 50 classes, and it was one of my most popular routines. It brought me a lot of recognition, love and success while also strengthening my bond with art.