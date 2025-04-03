Simran Jat: Dance Freely, Feel Deeply

Stepping into Simran Jat’s dance class felt like entering a space where joy took over and worries faded away. As she brought her workshop to Hyderabad, she wanted people to dance freely, enjoy the music, and express themselves without stressing about choreography or perfection. For her, dance was all about feeling and having fun.

Excerpts

Tell us about your dance workshop in Hyderabad.

It was all about having fun! The songs I teach are based on popular demand from my Instagram choreographies, and I select them for different cities accordingly. I absolutely loved teaching in Hyderabad! The warmth and dedication of my students here hold a special place in my heart. Their enthusiasm keeps me motivated.

What is your teaching style like — do you focus on technique, expression, or just having fun?

All the things really depend on the type of song and choreography I’m teaching. I establish the mood of the class at the beginning. For instance, I taught Ang Laga De this time and since the song has so much meaning and emotions involved, it was very important for me to set the emotion of the class in the beginning itself. This made it easier for students to understand the song and the feeling. It got easier to then explain any technique wherever necessary, based on what the choreography demanded. And having fun is an all-time theme in my class. You should always have fun in class; it doesn’t matter if you got the whole choreography or not, but it matters to me if you have had fun. Even if you do one step in class with the right feeling and have fun in your element, I have won as a teacher because I could make you move the way you like.