Tess Joseph: Cinema shaped my world

Tess Joseph, the renowned casting director in the film industry, is recognised globally and has been an inspiration to many. As the casting director for Mira Nair’s The Namesake, she established a distinct identity for herself. Passionate about her work, she was recently spotted at an event in the city, where she shared insights into her journey and future aspirations in an interaction with CE.
Excerpts
Take us through your journey so far.
I am an Indian international casting director, and I believe serendipity has played a significant role in my career. My journey began with The Namesake while I was living in Kolkata, directing The Bournvita Quiz Contest. Since then, I have worked on numerous international productions with directors I deeply admire, including Wes Anderson, Joe and Anthony Russo, Ramin Bahrani, and Riz Ahmed. It has been both a joy and a privilege to be a casting director for two Oscar-nominated films, with Sunny Pawar’s magical performance in Lion putting India on the global map in a unique way. Similarly, the entire cast of The White Tiger contributed to another significant milestone. I am one of only two Indian casting directors who are part of the Academy’s Casting Directors Branch, making me a voting member for the Oscars. Additionally, I am a member of the Casting Society of America (CSA) and the International Casting Directors Network in Europe.I love cinema and the process of discovering the perfect actor who can transform a film, as well as finding the right film that can change an actor’s life.
Do you think film festivals are beneficial for budding filmmakers?
I hope festivals introduce a first directors section or a young directors category, which would be fantastic. This could bridge the gap between emerging talent and industry stalwarts, helping new filmmakers realise their dream projects. It would also be great to showcase standout films from each Indian state.
Has casting work become more challenging, and how has it evolved?
Casting has certainly evolved, making life more connected and accessible. Even COVID-19 played a role in democratising acting opportunities. Self-tapes became the norm, replacing the pressure of in-person auditions in Mumbai. This shift broadened the talent pool across India and beyond. Additionally, the industry now approaches representation as a means to tell authentic stories rather than a mere checkbox exercise. I love that casting has become more honest, embracing diverse communities, languages, and faces. OTT platforms significantly contributed to this evolution, shifting focus from singular stars to ensemble storytelling. It has strengthened audience resonance, and if that makes casting more challenging, I welcome it. We all aspire to see new faces and fresh talent on screens worldwide.
What is it like casting actors at a global level?
Casting globally is incredibly exciting. Sometimes, I only receive a single scene to work with, such as when casting Kubbra Sait in Foundation or Priyanka Bose in The Wheel of Time (now in its third season). If I haven’t read the entire literature — like Isaac Asimov’s Foundation — I must envision which Indian actors can bring those characters to life. Additionally, I love identifying Indian actors ready for the global industry — those with chameleon-like adaptability across different acting styles. Watching a director’s eyes light up when a black-and-white script comes alive is the most fulfilling part of my work in international casting.
Who is one of your favourite actors that you have cast?
This is a tough question because every project is close to my heart. Every film launches new talent, and we work closely with actors for months. However, if I had to choose, two projects stand out: Lion and The White Tiger. Lion was a defining moment for me, especially Sunny Pawar’s performance, which received immense global recognition. The entire Indian cast — Sunny, Abhishek Bharate, Priyanka Bose, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tannishtha Chatterjee — contributed to its success. Another significant project was The White Tiger, where I had the privilege of holding a single casting director credit on an Oscar-nominated film. Working with the remarkable Ramin Bahrani, who treated every actor — whether lead or supporting — with equal respect and dedication, was a humbling experience.
How would you define cinema?
For me, cinema is everything — it has shaped my world. It was my literature, music and means of understanding stories. Through cinema, I fell in love with characters, found joy and hope, and witnessed the legacies people left behind. Cinema inspires, entertains, and reveals our world while offering glimpses of a better one. If you ask me, cinema is a legacy that continues to shape my life and the work I leave behind.