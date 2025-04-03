Tess Joseph: Cinema shaped my world

Take us through your journey so far.

I am an Indian international casting director, and I believe serendipity has played a significant role in my career. My journey began with The Namesake while I was living in Kolkata, directing The Bournvita Quiz Contest. Since then, I have worked on numerous international productions with directors I deeply admire, including Wes Anderson, Joe and Anthony Russo, Ramin Bahrani, and Riz Ahmed. It has been both a joy and a privilege to be a casting director for two Oscar-nominated films, with Sunny Pawar’s magical performance in Lion putting India on the global map in a unique way. Similarly, the entire cast of The White Tiger contributed to another significant milestone. I am one of only two Indian casting directors who are part of the Academy’s Casting Directors Branch, making me a voting member for the Oscars. Additionally, I am a member of the Casting Society of America (CSA) and the International Casting Directors Network in Europe.I love cinema and the process of discovering the perfect actor who can transform a film, as well as finding the right film that can change an actor’s life.