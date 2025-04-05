Minor girl raped in toilet in running train

HYDERABAD: A minor girl was raped and subjected to aggravated sexual assault in the washroom of an AC compartment on a running Express train. Railway police sources reported that the accused followed the girl late on April 2 as she went to the restroom, holding her there for approximately half an hour and allegedly raping her.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), they received a complaint on the morning of April 3, stating that the minor girl was subjected to aggravated sexual assault and rape in a running train’s washroom by a co-passenger. “The minor girl was travelling with her family members. A case has been registered at RPS Secunderabad based on the complaint, and an investigation is underway”, the press note read.

A source within the railway police stated that the accused is originally from Bihar, while the victim is from Odisha. The victim’s family boarded the train on April 2 from a station in Odisha. The assault reportedly occurred around 2 am on April 3. The victim then slept and later disclosed the incident to her parents.

The victim’s father then confiscated the accused’s phone and allegedly discovered videos of the assault. Subsequently, they contacted the police at 139, and authorities responded, taking the accused into custody. “The minor victim was sent to Gandhi Hospital for a medical examination,” the source added.

The Railway police registered a case and investigation is ongoing.

Man sentenced to 10 yrs RI in POCSO case

A 43-year-old man, Sayyad Haji Ali, was sentenced to 10 years of RI on Friday for sexually assaulting a minor girl. The case was registered in 2021 within the Pahadishareef PS limits. The victim’s father, facing health issues, had asked his friend, Haji Ali, to care for his daughter for several days. Exploiting this trust, Ali behaved indecently with the girl and attempted to assault her. A case was registered against him under IPC Sections 420, 363 and 376, and Sections 3 and 4 of POCSO Act. The court has also imposed a fine of `15,000 and ordered a compensation of `5 lakh to be paid to the victim