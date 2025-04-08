Prathibha Kunda leading with purpose

How do you feel being a part of FICCI FLO and serving as the chairperson for 2025–26?

This journey comes with a great deal of responsibility, but at the same time, it brings immense satisfaction. It feels rewarding to give back to FLO, an organisation that has done so much for women’s empowerment. When a woman is empowered, she gains strength and confidence. At FLO, our core mission is to empower women at every level. We focus heavily on upskilling, and this year, we’ve taken up initiatives in AI and technology, which have become essential tools for today’s businesswomen.

Tell us what you are passionate about.

I come from a family of freedom fighters — my great-grandfather is Sri Potti Sreeramulu garu, and I currently serve as the MD of Surendrapuri. Giving back to society is a core value in my family, and it brings me a lot of satisfaction. We are in the process of setting up a skill development center aimed not only at urban areas but also at rural communities. Our focus includes digital literacy, communication skills, financial literacy, and vocational training — all designed to empower grassroots women and help them become independent. In my year plan, I worked around the theme of Panchatatva. In this concept, fire represents learning and knowledge, water symbolises well-being, earth stands for grassroots initiatives, space reflects the inspiration we gain from diverse speakers, and air signifies the strength of networking. The power of women coming together is what enables us to achieve so much — and that collective strength is truly transformative.