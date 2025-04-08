Prathibha Kunda leading with purpose

Women are often the unsung architects of change, shaping the world through their resilience and vision. They inspire those around them, showing that leadership comes in many forms. Countless women have empowered us, leaving us feeling stronger and more determined. One such organisation, FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), is committed to uplifting women by nurturing independence and leadership. In an exclusive conversation with CE, Prathibha Kunda, the new chairperson of FICCI FLO 2025, talks about how she plans to make this year’s session a source of motivation and inspiration.
Excerpts
How do you feel being a part of FICCI FLO and serving as the chairperson for 2025–26?
This journey comes with a great deal of responsibility, but at the same time, it brings immense satisfaction. It feels rewarding to give back to FLO, an organisation that has done so much for women’s empowerment. When a woman is empowered, she gains strength and confidence. At FLO, our core mission is to empower women at every level. We focus heavily on upskilling, and this year, we’ve taken up initiatives in AI and technology, which have become essential tools for today’s businesswomen.
Tell us what you are passionate about.
I come from a family of freedom fighters — my great-grandfather is Sri Potti Sreeramulu garu, and I currently serve as the MD of Surendrapuri. Giving back to society is a core value in my family, and it brings me a lot of satisfaction. We are in the process of setting up a skill development center aimed not only at urban areas but also at rural communities. Our focus includes digital literacy, communication skills, financial literacy, and vocational training — all designed to empower grassroots women and help them become independent. In my year plan, I worked around the theme of Panchatatva. In this concept, fire represents learning and knowledge, water symbolises well-being, earth stands for grassroots initiatives, space reflects the inspiration we gain from diverse speakers, and air signifies the strength of networking. The power of women coming together is what enables us to achieve so much — and that collective strength is truly transformative.
Who are the guest speakers for this year?
This year, I’m focusing on ‘Dokra’ art from Adilabad. We’ve sent skilled artists to train local artisans in creating new designs, and we’re working closely with the collectorate and government to promote this traditional art form on a larger scale. ‘Dokra’ art is slowly fading, and through our initiative, we’re helping artisans also make products like tissue holders, coasters, and more. As for this year’s speakers, I wanted someone who is a strong voice for handlooms and traditional arts. That’s why we chose Ratna Pathak Shah as our first speaker. We’ve also lined up several other successful women speakers.
How important is it for women to upskill themselves?
As a businesswoman, I believe it’s important for women to upskill. Without basic knowledge of technology, we’re at a disadvantage. Learning tools like AI is essential, as technology now allows us to create and manage almost anything with ease. Women over 40 didn’t grow up with this exposure, so it’s important to catch up. That’s why we started Tech it Easy, an initiative to teach basic tech skills with the help of specialists. We’re also organising industrial visits to understand how different sectors operate.
What does empowerment mean to you?
Empowerment means having the confidence to know I can do something on my own. That makes me stronger and increases my self-respect, helping me help others.
What keeps you motivated as the chairperson?
The team. There is no one person who does it all; it is the team which takes things forward. Each member picks up a responsibility and does it with heart.
What message do you want to give women?
As women, we are great multitaskers. She plays many roles — mother, wife, entrepreneur, and so on. This ability to balance it all is something we must celebrate.