Speeding lorry crashes into traffic booth in Hyderabad; home guard killed, two injured

HYDERABAD: A traffic home guard was killed and two constables sustained injuries after a speeding lorry crashed into a traffic booth near Pillar Number 600 at the Miyapur metro station late on Monday night.

The police have arrested the lorry driver, Kohar Srinivas (35), who was found to be intoxicated at the time of the accident. A breathalyser test revealed his Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) to be 389 mg/100 ml — more than 15 times the legal limit.

The deceased was identified as Simhachalam, while the injured constables were Rajavardhan and Vikender. The three were deputed at the U-turn point near the pillar at 9 pm.

According to Miyapur traffic police, around 10:25 pm, a lorry driven by 35-year-old K. Srinivas, coming from Bharath Nagar after unloading rice bags, reached the Miyapur metro station on Kukatpally Road.

“At Pillar Number 600, the driver took a U-turn and drove the vehicle at high speed in a rash and negligent manner, hitting the traffic umbrella,” officials said.

The impact caused the traffic umbrella to topple, hitting all three personnel. This caused serious head injuries to Simhachalam, a fracture in Rajavardhan’s right shoulder, and minor injuries to Vikender.

All three were immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital in Madhinaguda, and later to AIG Hospital, Gachibowli, for better treatment. Simhachalam succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Miyapur police have registered a case and launched a probe.