HYDRAA partners with NRSC to monitor water bodies

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has launched an initiative to make detailed information about water bodies, parks, open spaces, and stormwater drains within the ORR area accessible to the public.
As part of this effort, HYDRAA signed a MoU with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) on Friday. The agreement was signed by HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath and NRSC Director Prakash Chauhan.
Ranganath emphasised that the goal is to provide accurate information about Full Tank Levels (FTL) and buffer zones of water bodies without any misunderstanding.
The agency will use historical data from Survey of India maps (1970), cadastral maps, revenue records, and satellite images provided by NRSC to build a comprehensive public information system.
NRSC will also assist in developing a geospatial database for the Telangana Core Urban Region (TCUR), using high-resolution satellite imagery, aerial photography, and digital elevation models via the Bhuvan portal.
NRSC Director Chauhan highlighted that Telangana will be the first state to take such a significant step towards protecting public assets and building an eco-friendly city. He assured full support from NRSC for HYDRAA’s initiatives.
The partnership also includes joint efforts in disaster management, asset monitoring, and public accessibility across GHMC and 27 surrounding municipalities.