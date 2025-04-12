HYDRAA partners with NRSC to monitor water bodies

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has launched an initiative to make detailed information about water bodies, parks, open spaces, and stormwater drains within the ORR area accessible to the public.

As part of this effort, HYDRAA signed a MoU with the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) on Friday. The agreement was signed by HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath and NRSC Director Prakash Chauhan.

Ranganath emphasised that the goal is to provide accurate information about Full Tank Levels (FTL) and buffer zones of water bodies without any misunderstanding.