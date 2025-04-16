64 illegal pumps seized, 84 water consumers fined in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: To curb the illegal use of pump motors and prevent water wastage, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) launched a special drive on Tuesday.

During the day, the drive — titled “Motor-free Tap Water” — was carried out in areas facing low water pressure and those known for high motor usage. Officials seized 64 illegal pump motors across all divisions and penalised 84 consumers for unauthorised usage and wastage of water. The highest number of seizures of 25 motors was recorded in O&M Division VI, Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar.

HMWSSB Managing Director K Ashok Reddy, along with vigilance and local officials, participated in the inspections and seizures. Interacting with residents at Kakatiya Hills in Madhapur, he pointed out that the Water Board supplies drinking water from over 150 km away using heavy pumps and pipelines, spending up to Rs 50 to purify 1,000 litres. He urged citizens not to waste this water on washing floors, vehicles or for gardening and construction purposes.

He said groundwater levels across the city have already declined, and pointed out that tanker demand was rising in several areas. “This is why the drive was launched,” Ashok Reddy said, adding that all divisions will take part in the campaign.

The MD urged citizens not to use motors and to contact local officials or the Water Board helpline (155313) in case of low pressure or supply issues.